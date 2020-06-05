542 Milwaukee St

Amenities

Cherry Creek North 4 Bedroom 4 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 175259



Stunning contemporary Cherry Creek North townhome. 3 bedroom 4 bath Gourmet kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Granite counter tops with Viking appliances. Walnut wood floors through out the entire main floor Large Mater with 2 large walk in closets, coffee bar. Custom master bath with steam shower and jetted tub. Custom outdoor kitchen with granite and motorized awning. South facing patio. Finished basement with high ceilings. 2 car attached garage. Walk to all the fine dining and boutiques Cherry Creek has to offer.

