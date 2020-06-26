All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3132 S Glencoe Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

3132 S Glencoe Street

3132 South Glencoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

3132 South Glencoe Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Exceptional 3BD, 3BA University Hills Home with Modern Amenities, Finished Basement, and Fully Fenced Backyard - Enjoy living in this newly remodeled home with modern finishes, located in a quiet neighborhood. Conveniently situated near several parks, as well as a multitude of shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. Close to Cherry Creek, Centennial, and Downtown Denver. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $75 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5163470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 S Glencoe Street have any available units?
3132 S Glencoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3132 S Glencoe Street have?
Some of 3132 S Glencoe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 S Glencoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
3132 S Glencoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 S Glencoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3132 S Glencoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 3132 S Glencoe Street offer parking?
No, 3132 S Glencoe Street does not offer parking.
Does 3132 S Glencoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3132 S Glencoe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 S Glencoe Street have a pool?
No, 3132 S Glencoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 3132 S Glencoe Street have accessible units?
No, 3132 S Glencoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 S Glencoe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 S Glencoe Street has units with dishwashers.
