/
/
/
university hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
470 Apartments for rent in University Hills, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated January 6 at 06:43pm
16 Units Available
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,355
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1130 sqft
Experience a thoughtful blend of urban living and an outdoor Colorado lifestyle at Yale 25 Station. We are surrounded by dramatic views of the Rocky Mountains and an array of shopping, dining and recreation opportunities.
1 of 39
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3006 S Clermont Dr
3006 South Clermont Drive, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
Available 05/20/20 House for Rent University Hills - Property Id: 262784 Completely remodeled!!! PROFESSIONALLY REMODELED HOME!! NO ATTENTION TO DETAIL HAS BEEN LEFT UNDONE AND SHOWS LIKE NEW!! new roof, front sidewalk, real mahogany wood and
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4120 E Warren Ave Unit 2
4120 East Warren Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1464 sqft
AVAILABLE First Week of September -- 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome located in the heart of South Denver. **THIS PROPERTY IS ZONED FOR LIVE/WORK** Private and secure 2 car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of University Hills
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Holly Hills, CO
Studio
$1,280
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1158 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1010 sqft
Generous storage space throughout, including walk-in closets in all floor plans. Rooftop outdoor lounge. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park and no weight restrictions on pets. Reach the Colorado Light Rail Station and I-25 within minutes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
33 Units Available
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$986
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$962
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
870 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
16 Units Available
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,152
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
863 sqft
White cabinetry, two-tone paint and brushed nickel hardware. Indoor and heated outdoor pools. Fitness center for cardio and strength training. One mile to I-25.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Mint Urban Infinity
1251 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,007
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
923 sqft
Recently renovated units with easy access to I-25. Sophisticated kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center or swim a few laps in the pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
7 Units Available
The Birch
4390 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,215
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
775 sqft
Comfortable, spacious units with ceiling fans, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Pet friendly. Right across the street from Infinity Park. Easy access to S Colorado Blvd.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
20 Units Available
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1065 sqft
Comfortable appointments like hardwood floors. Double-gated dog parks with bench seating and pet pool. Walking distance to Infinity Park, shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1015 sqft
Located in the quiet Virginia Village neighborhood, Infinity Flats is close to restaurants and shops along S. Colorado Blvd. The property offers spacious apartments with on-site laundry, wood-burning fireplaces and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
9 Units Available
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,076
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
900 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of the city, easy access to I-25, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Apartments feature cozy fireplaces, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community pool, and cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:40am
2 Units Available
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
575 sqft
This stunning, newer building is in the heart of the business district. Apartments offer ample closet space, bike storage, designer flooring and lighting. Recently renovated community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
1190 S Bellaire
1190 South Bellaire Street, Glendale, CO
Studio
$1,005
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is convenient to both Boulevard Center and Century 21 Plaza. The units feature fireplaces, patios/balconies and a smoke-free environment. Community amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and gated access.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
12 Units Available
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
890 sqft
Located in the heart of picturesque Denver, Asbury Plaza combines a neighborhood setting with the conveniences of modern living.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1140-1160 S Bellaire
1140-1160 S Bellaire St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,101
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with a fireplace, patio/balcony, and air-conditioning. Enjoy off-street parking, a lounge room with a big-screen TV, and on-site storage. Near the University of Denver and City of Brest Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
7 Units Available
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
897 sqft
Welcoming courtyard features a pool, along with parking and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly atmosphere. Enjoy sitting by the fire or relaxing on a private patio in your own residence.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3730 S Hillcrest Dr
3730 South Hillcrest Drive, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Fully Furnished House Near Cherry Hills - Property Id: 315726 This beautiful home comes fully furnished in the Happy Canyon neighborhood! The house is located close to the highway, great school districts for kids, Whole Foods, King Soopers and 15
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2471 S Ivanhoe Place
2471 South Ivanhoe Place, Holly Hills, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2600 sqft
2471 S Ivanhoe Place Available 08/07/20 HOLLY HILLS RENOVATED RANCH 5BDR/2.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1888 South Garfield Street
1888 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
850 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1495/MONTH !!! *** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Denver will welcome you with 850 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove,
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2403 South Saint Paul Street
2403 South Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2100 sqft
2403 South Saint Paul Street - Property Id: 302611 $3,400 per month 5 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, beautifully updated home in Observatory Park. Maximum number of adults allowed is 4 (no multiple co-signers).
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4600 E. Asbury Circle #510
4600 East Asbury Circle, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautful 1 Bed 1 Bath (Furnished) Condo in Centre Pointe Station - Large FURNISHED top floor unit with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in Centre Pointe Station. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATH WITHGRANITE,TILE, WOOD. NORTHEASTERN VIEW.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1888 S Jackson St Apt 507
1888 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1617 sqft
Spacious Updated Condo with Access to the Community Indoor Swimming Pool! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Located minutes from the DU Campus! You will love the updates to this condo.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2484 S Cook St
2484 South Cook Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
755 sqft
AVAIL 08/14/2020 10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS This is a charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Heart of Observatory park and close to the University Hills shopping center.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COHolly Hills, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCherry Creek, COSheridan, CODove Valley, CO