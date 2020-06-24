All apartments in Denver
209 Quebec St

Location

209 Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80220
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lowry 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Top Floor Unit - Western View - Property Id: 104631

Beautiful top floor unit with new carpet and paint. Very quiet and cozy with a gas fireplace and 10 foot ceilings. Balcony has a mountain view. Full size washer and dryer. Designated parking space. One block to Lowry Town Center. One block to Denver Public Library's Schlessman Branch. Walking distance to Safeway, Starbucks and many restaurants and shops such as Cafe Mercato, Woodgrain Bagel and Deli, Copper Door Coffee Roasters, North County, Officer's Club, Lowry Beer Garden and many more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104631
Property Id 104631

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4758612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Quebec St have any available units?
209 Quebec St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Quebec St have?
Some of 209 Quebec St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Quebec St currently offering any rent specials?
209 Quebec St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Quebec St pet-friendly?
No, 209 Quebec St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 209 Quebec St offer parking?
Yes, 209 Quebec St offers parking.
Does 209 Quebec St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Quebec St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Quebec St have a pool?
No, 209 Quebec St does not have a pool.
Does 209 Quebec St have accessible units?
No, 209 Quebec St does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Quebec St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Quebec St has units with dishwashers.
