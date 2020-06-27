All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

1957 Lawrence St

1957 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

1957 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Large One Bedroom near Curtis Park - Property Id: 178251

Sustainable Style & Smart Design - Featuring a luxurious blend of high-style and sustainable materials, our apartment homes are forward-thinking and environmentally friendly. We offer 12 unique one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans, spacious homes with open living rooms, kitchens and dining areas. Each beautiful space is designed with eco-conscious attributes, including Okite kitchen surfaces and solar shades. You'll have plenty of natural light from oversize windows, and views of Downtown Denver, LoDo, Coors Field or the Rocky Mountains. Most homes also feature a private deck or Juliet balcony. Enjoy energy-efficient living with upgraded amenities and smart modern style.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178251
Property Id 178251

(RLNE5468333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 Lawrence St have any available units?
1957 Lawrence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1957 Lawrence St have?
Some of 1957 Lawrence St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 Lawrence St currently offering any rent specials?
1957 Lawrence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 Lawrence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1957 Lawrence St is pet friendly.
Does 1957 Lawrence St offer parking?
No, 1957 Lawrence St does not offer parking.
Does 1957 Lawrence St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1957 Lawrence St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 Lawrence St have a pool?
No, 1957 Lawrence St does not have a pool.
Does 1957 Lawrence St have accessible units?
No, 1957 Lawrence St does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 Lawrence St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1957 Lawrence St has units with dishwashers.

