Home
/
Denver, CO
/
18978 E 58th Ave
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM
1 of 11
18978 E 58th Ave
18978 East 58th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
18978 East 58th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful GVR - First Creek Townhome - 3 Beds - Garage - Open Floor Plan - 3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Brand New Carpet
Beautiful Wood Floors
Stainless Appliances
Washer and Dryer
Garage and Reserved Parking
Private Patio
Call 303-750-2900 to schedule your viewing.
(RLNE5008444)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18978 E 58th Ave have any available units?
18978 E 58th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18978 E 58th Ave have?
Some of 18978 E 58th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18978 E 58th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18978 E 58th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18978 E 58th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18978 E 58th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 18978 E 58th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18978 E 58th Ave offers parking.
Does 18978 E 58th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18978 E 58th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18978 E 58th Ave have a pool?
No, 18978 E 58th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 18978 E 58th Ave have accessible units?
No, 18978 E 58th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18978 E 58th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 18978 E 58th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
