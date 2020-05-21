All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1560 Quince Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1560 Quince Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1560 Quince Street

1560 Quince Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1560 Quince Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
24hr maintenance
Easy commute to downtown or DIA! Great restaurants in Lowry and Stapleton. Walk to Fiction Brewery. Bike to Stapleton park. Great new coffee shop Quince Essentials right down the street. Jump on the RTD colfax bus and get downtown in 20 minutes. 2 bonus rooms in basement, perfect for an entertainment and art room!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Quince Street have any available units?
1560 Quince Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1560 Quince Street currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Quince Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Quince Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 Quince Street is pet friendly.
Does 1560 Quince Street offer parking?
No, 1560 Quince Street does not offer parking.
Does 1560 Quince Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 Quince Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Quince Street have a pool?
No, 1560 Quince Street does not have a pool.
Does 1560 Quince Street have accessible units?
No, 1560 Quince Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Quince Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 Quince Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 Quince Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 Quince Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Nuvo
1211 Vine St
Denver, CO 80206
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University