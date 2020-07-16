532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive

Amenities
2-STORY, STUCCO HOME w/3 Bedrooms, 4 baths, & 2 Car Garage in Crown Hill Mesa. This Home has an OUTSTANDING & SPACIOUS KITCHEN w/2 Separate Sinks (One in "Wet Bar Area"), Wine Cooler & Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom w/Adjoining Master Bath & Walk-in Closet. Basement has Storage Room, a Spacious Family Room, Half Bath, & an Additional Room for Office/Storage/Your Choice. Beautiful Mountain Views from the Back Yard with FABULOUS ENTERTAINING SPACE WITH FIRE PIT, REFRIGERATOR, AND EXTRA STORAGE. EASY ACCESS TO I-25, HIGHWAY 24, DOWNTOWN, BEAR CREEK PARK, AND FORT CARSON.