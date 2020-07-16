All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 AM

532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive

532 Crown Hill Mesa Dr · (719) 650-7600
Location

532 Crown Hill Mesa Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
2-STORY, STUCCO HOME w/3 Bedrooms, 4 baths, & 2 Car Garage in Crown Hill Mesa. This Home has an OUTSTANDING & SPACIOUS KITCHEN w/2 Separate Sinks (One in "Wet Bar Area"), Wine Cooler & Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom w/Adjoining Master Bath & Walk-in Closet. Basement has Storage Room, a Spacious Family Room, Half Bath, & an Additional Room for Office/Storage/Your Choice. Beautiful Mountain Views from the Back Yard with FABULOUS ENTERTAINING SPACE WITH FIRE PIT, REFRIGERATOR, AND EXTRA STORAGE. EASY ACCESS TO I-25, HIGHWAY 24, DOWNTOWN, BEAR CREEK PARK, AND FORT CARSON.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive have any available units?
532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive have?
Some of 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive offers parking.
Does 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
