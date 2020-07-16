All apartments in Colorado Springs
2362 Ledgewood Drive

Location

2362 Ledgewood Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Flying Horse Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2761 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house your new home! This 2700sqft home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in by the cozy, decorative fireplace or take your night outside to relax on the front patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2362 Ledgewood Drive have any available units?
2362 Ledgewood Drive has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2362 Ledgewood Drive have?
Some of 2362 Ledgewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2362 Ledgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2362 Ledgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2362 Ledgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2362 Ledgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2362 Ledgewood Drive offer parking?
No, 2362 Ledgewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2362 Ledgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2362 Ledgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2362 Ledgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2362 Ledgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2362 Ledgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2362 Ledgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2362 Ledgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2362 Ledgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
