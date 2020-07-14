All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Woodside Apartment Homes

3562 Lenoso Ter · (719) 772-0857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3562 Lenoso Ter, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Pikes Peak Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3540 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 985 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodside Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
business center
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Woodside Apartment Homes were crafted with practicality and style combined. Our two bedroom townhomes feature full-size washer and dryer, large closets, faux wood flooring, and a fenced-in patio. Cozy up to your wood burning fireplace on those chilly winter evenings. Don't forget to leave room for your furry friends, as we are a pet-friendly community.
Life at Woodside Apartment Homes is brimming with amenities designed for your lifestyle. Quick and excellent service is provided by our 24-hour maintenance team. Our professional on-site management is dedicated to ensuring that your every need is met in a timely manner. Take a tour of our community and see what makes us the best apartment home community in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per adult
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $170 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $25 monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum per home.
rent: $30.00
Storage Details: Small storage shed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodside Apartment Homes have any available units?
Woodside Apartment Homes has a unit available for $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodside Apartment Homes have?
Some of Woodside Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodside Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Woodside Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodside Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodside Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Woodside Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Woodside Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Woodside Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodside Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodside Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Woodside Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Woodside Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Woodside Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Woodside Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodside Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
