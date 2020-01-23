All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:16 PM

10836 Tincup Creek Point

10836 Tincup Creek Point · (719) 660-8612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10836 Tincup Creek Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80908
Kettle Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy life in this amazing 3 bedroom 3 bath end unit townhome that truly feels like a single family home. Upon entering the home you are in the formal living room with wood floors and wet bar plus a spacious office right off the entry as well as a half bath. Up a few steps is a great floor plan featuring a spacious dining room and family room with wood floors, gas fireplace and built-ins. the kitchen boasts granite counters, beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pantry. 11 foot ceilings on all levels heighten the sense of spaciousness throughout the home. Leading to the upper level is an elegant stairway to a master bedroom with a coffered ceiling and a walk in closet to die for! There is a 5 piece bath with a jetted tub to enjoy a luxurious bath.Two additional bedrooms and a full bath and laundry room completes the upper level. Central AC, natural gas forced heat, and hot water baseboard heat insure comfort year round. Yard work and exterior repairs are taken care of by HOA including snow removal in winter. This is a must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10836 Tincup Creek Point have any available units?
10836 Tincup Creek Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 10836 Tincup Creek Point have?
Some of 10836 Tincup Creek Point's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10836 Tincup Creek Point currently offering any rent specials?
10836 Tincup Creek Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10836 Tincup Creek Point pet-friendly?
No, 10836 Tincup Creek Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 10836 Tincup Creek Point offer parking?
Yes, 10836 Tincup Creek Point does offer parking.
Does 10836 Tincup Creek Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10836 Tincup Creek Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10836 Tincup Creek Point have a pool?
No, 10836 Tincup Creek Point does not have a pool.
Does 10836 Tincup Creek Point have accessible units?
No, 10836 Tincup Creek Point does not have accessible units.
Does 10836 Tincup Creek Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 10836 Tincup Creek Point does not have units with dishwashers.
