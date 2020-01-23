10836 Tincup Creek Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy life in this amazing 3 bedroom 3 bath end unit townhome that truly feels like a single family home. Upon entering the home you are in the formal living room with wood floors and wet bar plus a spacious office right off the entry as well as a half bath. Up a few steps is a great floor plan featuring a spacious dining room and family room with wood floors, gas fireplace and built-ins. the kitchen boasts granite counters, beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pantry. 11 foot ceilings on all levels heighten the sense of spaciousness throughout the home. Leading to the upper level is an elegant stairway to a master bedroom with a coffered ceiling and a walk in closet to die for! There is a 5 piece bath with a jetted tub to enjoy a luxurious bath.Two additional bedrooms and a full bath and laundry room completes the upper level. Central AC, natural gas forced heat, and hot water baseboard heat insure comfort year round. Yard work and exterior repairs are taken care of by HOA including snow removal in winter. This is a must see home!