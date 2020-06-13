170 Apartments for rent in Stratmoor, CO

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
525 Sinton Avenue
525 Sinton Avenue, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2513 sqft
525 Sinton Avenue Available 06/24/20 525 Sinton Avenue - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Stratmoor Hills with fantastic view of mountains and city. Located on cul-de-sac with a great open floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
4319 Ericson Drive 1
4319 Ericson Drive, Stratmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$950
918 sqft
Mountain View Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 31216 Beautiful 2br 1bth apartment for rent located conveniently within 1 mile of Fort Carson, Pikes Peak Community College and the new shopping center on Venetucci Blvd.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
33 Clover Circle West
33 Clover Circle West, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1044 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath Home Minutes From FT Carson!!! - This beautifully remodeled home has 3 bedrooms,1 bath,1 car over sized garage & a huge shed. Very bright with high ceilings & LOTS of windows.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
4332 Ericson Drive - 1
4332 Ericson Drive, Stratmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$899
740 sqft
Now Available! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath near Ft Carson. Full size Washer and Dryer included. Furry friends welcome. Pet friendly (restrictions, limitations, and fees apply) View the Virtual Tour and walk the layout now! Copy and Paste: https://my.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
505 Catalina Drive
505 Catalina Drive, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2025 sqft
Gorgeous tri-level home with a master suite featuring a full bath and a walkout to the back yard. Wood flooring is original with the home. Huge covered deck out back with plenty of room for entertaining.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
33 W Clover Circle
33 Clover Cir W, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1044 sqft
This beautifully remodeled home has 3 bedrooms,1 bath,1 car over sized garage & a huge shed. Very bright with high ceilings & LOTS of windows. Full of high quality upgrades & craftsmanship.
Results within 1 mile of Stratmoor
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Stratmoor Hills
20 Units Available
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1030 sqft
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Stratmoor Hills
20 Units Available
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
2756 Scotchbroom Point
2756 Scotchbroom Point, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1292 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Newer townhouse close to Ft Carson. This unit is 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The main level has a spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen with island.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
2723 Scotchbroom Point
2723 Scotchbroom Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1507 sqft
This great end unit townhome is located close to Ft. Carson. The main level has laminate wood floors and large open kitchen.There is a half bath for guests on the main level as well.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
3965 Glenhurst St
3965 Glenhurst Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
Available 06/20/20 3 Bedroom Cheyenne Meadows Home - Property Id: 299782 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Cheyenne Meadows home with a two car garage. Open floor plan on the main level with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light throughout.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE
4027 Silver Star Grove, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1838 sqft
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN SECURITY - WIDEFIELD - THIS 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cheyenne Hills
1 Unit Available
3263 Apogee View
3263 Apogee View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1465 sqft
3263 Apogee View Available 07/03/20 3263 Apogee View - Southwest Area Townhome 3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage - Southwest - Quail Lake area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 1999. Approximately 1,465 total and finished square feet with no basement.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
1260 Canoe Creek Drive
1260 Canoe Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2900 sqft
1260 Canoe Creek Drive Available 07/16/20 Four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2,900sf- 1/2 mile from Fort Carson - Great 2 story home with hardwood floors in kitchen and hallway, new carpet on main level and basement, -well appointed kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cheyenne Hills
1 Unit Available
3294 Apogee View
3294 Apogee View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1229 sqft
3294 Apogee View Available 07/09/20 Very Clean Townhome in gated community - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM*** YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
2057 Creekridge
2057 Creekridge Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1507 sqft
Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Rental Terms: Available: 06/08/20 Rent: $1,400. Application Fee: $40.00 per person Security Deposit: $1,400.. No Pets Minimum Credit Score of 600 and income of tenant(s) must be three times the rent. 3 Bedrooms 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
4317 Prestige Point
4317 Prestige Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
4317 Prestige Point Available 07/13/20 WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOME - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2226 Frontier Drive
2226 Frontier Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
936 sqft
This unit has new carpet, new paint, and recently updated bathroom. This home boasts a large yard that is fully fenced. The front yard is xeriscape for low maintenance. Close to I25 for easy commute. Washer dryer hookups.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
2771 Brooksedge View
2771 Brooksedge View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1292 sqft
Gorgeous Town Home with a great location and beautiful views. 1,292 Square Feet! Includes 2 Beds, 2.5 Bath! Kitchen includes appliances! School District 2! Conveniently close to Fort Carson, Peterson AFB, Popular Shopping, Parks, Schools.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
3925 Berkley Court
3925 Berkley Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1222 sqft
Don't miss this unique, dog friendly townhome located right next to Fort Carson! Home has a sunken fire pit on the main level as well as a tastefully updated kitchen and floors on the main floor. Close to shopping and new restaurants on S Nevada.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
1143 Scarlet Oak Drive
1143 Scarlet Oak Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2026 sqft
Great condition home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Fully fenced yard, fireplace, central air conditioning. Conveniently located to military installations and shopping!!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
4577 Prestige Point
4577 Prestige Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1403 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage townhome in southwest Colorado Springs near Fort Carson. Carpet and ceramic tile throughout, garden tub in the Master bathroom. Enclosed yard with patio and enjoy the mountain views and nearby park.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
3665 Strawberry Field Gr G
3665 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
Upper level condo Strawberry Fields - Upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo overlooking the tennis courts at Strawberry Fields condo complex. Gated community with outdoor pool, gym, tennis courts. Water and sewer are included.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
3827 Glenhurst ST
3827 Glenhurst Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1740 sqft
3BR 2BA 2-Car Gar Tri-Level Home in 80906 - Tri-level home close to World Arena, Cheyenne Mountain & Downtown C/S. Main level has living room and kitchen with dining area. Patio door from dining area to deck. Forced air heat.
City GuideStratmoor
Stratmoor, Colorado, is located just a few miles from the famous Cheyenne County Zoo!

Located in El Paso County, Stratmoor occupies 2.9 square miles. It is mainly a suburban community that is growing at a rapid rate! Most people here commute to work with an average of 20 minutes or so to get to their desk. It's a pretty balmy climate that doesn't get much rain and doesn't get humid at all in the summer. Winters see a lot of snow -- expect up to 40 inches every year! But they are beautiful because you're situated near the mountains and can enjoy the snowy peaks and all the skiing the area has to offer. Plus, with 250 days of sunshine every year, you're going to be in good spirits all year round!

Moving to Stratmoor

Moving to Stratmoor should be a breeze. The housing rates here are a little less than others in the area and even less than the U.S. median. You can possibly even find all bills paid apartments are within a moderate price range. Once you've decided that Stratmoor is the place you're planning to move, you might want to start doing a little research on the area. Spend a little time exploring the city and it's different areas, if you can. You'll find that some neighborhoods are more remote while others have shops and entertainment within a close distance. The apartments to rents will vary slightly depending on where you're living, too. Once you've figured out how much you can set aside for rent every month, you can start looking for apartments within your price range. Definitely leave about 4 to 6 weeks to look for a place before your intended moving date and look into moving companies if you're going to need help with your stuff. Renting vs. Owning You may choose to buy a piece of property here. By doing so, you gain full ownership of the house or home. There are plenty of homes that are up for sale in this city. There are certain costs that are associated with ownership of houses, like contracts of purchase, insurance costs and deeds of trust. In case you finance the property using a mortgage, you will be required to pay for it within the agreed period. Alternatively, about one-third of homes in Stratmoor are rental properties. If you're not sure you're going to settle in Stratmoor long term or you're not quite ready to put down the big chunk of money required to buy a house, you might want to think about rental housing. You can find home rentals in all shapes and sizes, just contact local real estate brokers and start to look around! When to move in You can find housing available pretty much all year round. However, it might be in your best interests to move when the weather is optimal, in the spring, summer or fall. Winter, as stated, can be quite snowy so driving and walking around in the snow to view apartments might not be your cup of tea.

Sealing the deal Before buying or renting a home, you will be required to present certain documents. A copy of your ID or passport and your credit report are some of the required documents. These records are important for your landlord or management company to see that you are a real person and also have a steady income that will allow you to pay rent every month!

Neighborhoods in Stratmoor

Stratmoor is not really divided into neighborhoods, but there are a few different parts of town. Here is a little more info about what you can expect to find in Stratmoor.

North Side: The North Side of town is where I-25 and Route 87 intersect. You'll find a few restaurants here, like Fat Boys Pizza and it's fairly close to the Country Club of Colorado. It's a great place for people who need to get to Colorado Springs regularly.

South Side: The South Side of Stratmoor is much more rural. You'll find a few small subdivisions and a lot of open space and farmland here. The Ronald Reagan Highway runs right through it.

Living in Stratmoor

Stratmoor is a tiny town, but there is plenty to do within it! In the summertime the area lights up with life and there are festivals and events outdoors as well as all kinds of hiking, biking, running and outdoor adventures to be had. The Country Club of Colorado is a great place to do a little hiking and the nearby Cheyenne County Zoo draws in a number of people every day! There are great restaurants in and around the town of Stratmoor, like Fat Boys Pizza and Jamaican Flavor. And for a busier nightlife and some excellent wintertime skiing you can head north on I-25 to Colorado Springs!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Stratmoor?
The average rent price for Stratmoor rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,440.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Stratmoor?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Stratmoor include Stratmoor Hills.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Stratmoor?
Some of the colleges located in the Stratmoor area include University of Colorado Colorado Springs, and Colorado College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Stratmoor?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stratmoor from include Colorado Springs, Parker, Castle Rock, Pueblo, and Lone Tree.

