170 Apartments for rent in Stratmoor, CO📍
Located in El Paso County, Stratmoor occupies 2.9 square miles. It is mainly a suburban community that is growing at a rapid rate! Most people here commute to work with an average of 20 minutes or so to get to their desk. It's a pretty balmy climate that doesn't get much rain and doesn't get humid at all in the summer. Winters see a lot of snow -- expect up to 40 inches every year! But they are beautiful because you're situated near the mountains and can enjoy the snowy peaks and all the skiing the area has to offer. Plus, with 250 days of sunshine every year, you're going to be in good spirits all year round!
Moving to Stratmoor should be a breeze. The housing rates here are a little less than others in the area and even less than the U.S. median. You can possibly even find all bills paid apartments are within a moderate price range. Once you've decided that Stratmoor is the place you're planning to move, you might want to start doing a little research on the area. Spend a little time exploring the city and it's different areas, if you can. You'll find that some neighborhoods are more remote while others have shops and entertainment within a close distance. The apartments to rents will vary slightly depending on where you're living, too. Once you've figured out how much you can set aside for rent every month, you can start looking for apartments within your price range. Definitely leave about 4 to 6 weeks to look for a place before your intended moving date and look into moving companies if you're going to need help with your stuff. Renting vs. Owning You may choose to buy a piece of property here. By doing so, you gain full ownership of the house or home. There are plenty of homes that are up for sale in this city. There are certain costs that are associated with ownership of houses, like contracts of purchase, insurance costs and deeds of trust. In case you finance the property using a mortgage, you will be required to pay for it within the agreed period. Alternatively, about one-third of homes in Stratmoor are rental properties. If you're not sure you're going to settle in Stratmoor long term or you're not quite ready to put down the big chunk of money required to buy a house, you might want to think about rental housing. You can find home rentals in all shapes and sizes, just contact local real estate brokers and start to look around! When to move in You can find housing available pretty much all year round. However, it might be in your best interests to move when the weather is optimal, in the spring, summer or fall. Winter, as stated, can be quite snowy so driving and walking around in the snow to view apartments might not be your cup of tea.
Sealing the deal Before buying or renting a home, you will be required to present certain documents. A copy of your ID or passport and your credit report are some of the required documents. These records are important for your landlord or management company to see that you are a real person and also have a steady income that will allow you to pay rent every month!
Stratmoor is not really divided into neighborhoods, but there are a few different parts of town. Here is a little more info about what you can expect to find in Stratmoor.
North Side: The North Side of town is where I-25 and Route 87 intersect. You'll find a few restaurants here, like Fat Boys Pizza and it's fairly close to the Country Club of Colorado. It's a great place for people who need to get to Colorado Springs regularly.
South Side: The South Side of Stratmoor is much more rural. You'll find a few small subdivisions and a lot of open space and farmland here. The Ronald Reagan Highway runs right through it.
Stratmoor is a tiny town, but there is plenty to do within it! In the summertime the area lights up with life and there are festivals and events outdoors as well as all kinds of hiking, biking, running and outdoor adventures to be had. The Country Club of Colorado is a great place to do a little hiking and the nearby Cheyenne County Zoo draws in a number of people every day! There are great restaurants in and around the town of Stratmoor, like Fat Boys Pizza and Jamaican Flavor. And for a busier nightlife and some excellent wintertime skiing you can head north on I-25 to Colorado Springs!