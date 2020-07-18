3755 Birchwood Drive 44

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Unit 44 Available 08/01/20 Sunny Remodeled 1 BR condo for rent in N Boulder! - Property Id: 310737



Completely REBUILT 1 bedroom/1 bath open floor plan condo in the Birchwood Drive complex. 684 Square feet. South facing. Corner end unit (extra window).



One occupant since remodel: nearly new Appliances (stainless steel Whirlpool range, fridge, microwave/fan, dishwasher, and stackable clothes washer dryer), hardwood floors/carpet, gas fireplace, sinks, high efficiency windows, tub, toilet, tile, cabinets, electrical, drywall, paint, doors, locks



2 community pools, tennis courts, playground, close to trails and open space.



Comes with oversized detached garage AND parking space. Heat included!



Available August 1st, 2020

