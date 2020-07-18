All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 3755 Birchwood Drive 44.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
3755 Birchwood Drive 44
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3755 Birchwood Drive 44

3755 Birchwood Drive · (303) 330-1095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3755 Birchwood Drive, Boulder, CO 80304
Winding Trail

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 44 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Unit 44 Available 08/01/20 Sunny Remodeled 1 BR condo for rent in N Boulder! - Property Id: 310737

Completely REBUILT 1 bedroom/1 bath open floor plan condo in the Birchwood Drive complex. 684 Square feet. South facing. Corner end unit (extra window).

One occupant since remodel: nearly new Appliances (stainless steel Whirlpool range, fridge, microwave/fan, dishwasher, and stackable clothes washer dryer), hardwood floors/carpet, gas fireplace, sinks, high efficiency windows, tub, toilet, tile, cabinets, electrical, drywall, paint, doors, locks

2 community pools, tennis courts, playground, close to trails and open space.

Comes with oversized detached garage AND parking space. Heat included!

Available August 1st, 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3755-birchwood-drive-boulder-co-unit-44/310737
Property Id 310737

(RLNE5946538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 have any available units?
3755 Birchwood Drive 44 has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 have?
Some of 3755 Birchwood Drive 44's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 currently offering any rent specials?
3755 Birchwood Drive 44 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 is pet friendly.
Does 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 offer parking?
Yes, 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 offers parking.
Does 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 have a pool?
Yes, 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 has a pool.
Does 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 have accessible units?
No, 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3755 Birchwood Drive 44 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3755 Birchwood Drive 44?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave
Boulder, CO 80303
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street
Boulder, CO 80303
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St
Boulder, CO 80301
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsBaseline
North Broadway HolidayTable Mesa North

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity