3755 Birchwood Drive 44

Amenities
Unit 44 Available 08/01/20 Sunny Remodeled 1 BR condo for rent in N Boulder! - Property Id: 310737
Completely REBUILT 1 bedroom/1 bath open floor plan condo in the Birchwood Drive complex. 684 Square feet. South facing. Corner end unit (extra window).
One occupant since remodel: nearly new Appliances (stainless steel Whirlpool range, fridge, microwave/fan, dishwasher, and stackable clothes washer dryer), hardwood floors/carpet, gas fireplace, sinks, high efficiency windows, tub, toilet, tile, cabinets, electrical, drywall, paint, doors, locks
2 community pools, tennis courts, playground, close to trails and open space.
Comes with oversized detached garage AND parking space. Heat included!
Available August 1st, 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3755-birchwood-drive-boulder-co-unit-44/310737
Property Id 310737
(RLNE5946538)