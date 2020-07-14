Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard guest suite yoga

Griffis 3100 Pearl is a brand-new community that offers contemporary living in an unbeatable location with upscale apartments in Boulder, CO. The environmentally conscious amenities combined with the thoughtfully appointed floor plans ensure that residents are continually satisfied with their living experience. This LEED Silver Certified apartment community offers studio, one and two bedroom apartments with luxurious layouts, and all of the homes are pet friendly with few restrictions. This exceptional community offers a wide variety of features for the conscious resident. There are plenty of exercise options with the community’s fitness center, which features a spinning room and a yoga studio. Active residents will appreciate the community’s commitment to alternate methods of commuting, which include an electric car charging station, over three hundred bike parking spaces and a bike repair station. Residents who love to mingle often take advantage of the clubroom and social room, and the community’s rooftop is home to a luxurious lounge that has an inspiring view. Our drought tolerant landscaping guarantees a beautiful looking community year round. The homes are as luxuriously appointed as the community is. Each apartment comes with standard slab doors, wood style flooring and sizable bedrooms. Select homes even include upgrades such as carpeting in the bedrooms, side-by-side refrigerators and garden bathtubs. Each one of these premiere homes was carefully designed with space, comfort and eco-consciousness in mind. The location of these Boulder, CO apartments could not be better. The community is very close to a variety of shopping options that include Whole Foods Market and 29th Street Mall. Traveling around the area is made especially easy with close proximity to many bus lines, Highway 36 and other major roads. The Goose Creek bike path is located only one block away, making your morning commute a breeze. The management team at the community strives to provide each resident with exceptional service. Griffis 3100 Pearl provides residents with the best in Boulder living!