All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like Griffis 3100 Pearl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
Griffis 3100 Pearl
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Griffis 3100 Pearl

3100 Pearl Parkway · (720) 902-7181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Transit Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO 80301
Transit Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit B-412 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,675

Studio · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit B-114 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,675

Studio · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit B-310 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,715

Studio · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit B-415 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,890

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit B-221 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit B-102 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-104 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,324

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit D-216 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,419

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit B-G34 · Avail. now

$2,754

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Griffis 3100 Pearl.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
guest suite
yoga
Griffis 3100 Pearl is a brand-new community that offers contemporary living in an unbeatable location with upscale apartments in Boulder, CO. The environmentally conscious amenities combined with the thoughtfully appointed floor plans ensure that residents are continually satisfied with their living experience. This LEED Silver Certified apartment community offers studio, one and two bedroom apartments with luxurious layouts, and all of the homes are pet friendly with few restrictions. This exceptional community offers a wide variety of features for the conscious resident. There are plenty of exercise options with the community’s fitness center, which features a spinning room and a yoga studio. Active residents will appreciate the community’s commitment to alternate methods of commuting, which include an electric car charging station, over three hundred bike parking spaces and a bike repair station. Residents who love to mingle often take advantage of the clubroom and social room, and the community’s rooftop is home to a luxurious lounge that has an inspiring view. Our drought tolerant landscaping guarantees a beautiful looking community year round. The homes are as luxuriously appointed as the community is. Each apartment comes with standard slab doors, wood style flooring and sizable bedrooms. Select homes even include upgrades such as carpeting in the bedrooms, side-by-side refrigerators and garden bathtubs. Each one of these premiere homes was carefully designed with space, comfort and eco-consciousness in mind. The location of these Boulder, CO apartments could not be better. The community is very close to a variety of shopping options that include Whole Foods Market and 29th Street Mall. Traveling around the area is made especially easy with close proximity to many bus lines, Highway 36 and other major roads. The Goose Creek bike path is located only one block away, making your morning commute a breeze. The management team at the community strives to provide each resident with exceptional service. Griffis 3100 Pearl provides residents with the best in Boulder living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150 OAC
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive dog breeds are not permitted. These include: Bull Terriers (American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler’s, Chows, Dobermans, Wolf Hybrids, Shar Pei’s or mix breeds with these bloodlines.
Parking Details: Assigned Parking Garage: Reserved Single Spot: $75, 2nd Single Spot: $100, Tandem Spot: $125, Street.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Griffis 3100 Pearl have any available units?
Griffis 3100 Pearl has 23 units available starting at $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Griffis 3100 Pearl have?
Some of Griffis 3100 Pearl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Griffis 3100 Pearl currently offering any rent specials?
Griffis 3100 Pearl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Griffis 3100 Pearl pet-friendly?
Yes, Griffis 3100 Pearl is pet friendly.
Does Griffis 3100 Pearl offer parking?
Yes, Griffis 3100 Pearl offers parking.
Does Griffis 3100 Pearl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Griffis 3100 Pearl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Griffis 3100 Pearl have a pool?
Yes, Griffis 3100 Pearl has a pool.
Does Griffis 3100 Pearl have accessible units?
No, Griffis 3100 Pearl does not have accessible units.
Does Griffis 3100 Pearl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Griffis 3100 Pearl has units with dishwashers.
Does Griffis 3100 Pearl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Griffis 3100 Pearl has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Griffis 3100 Pearl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
The View on 26th
1853 26th St
Boulder, CO 80302
Goss22
1707 22nd Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street
Boulder, CO 80303
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St
Boulder, CO 80301

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity