central city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:07 PM
8 Apartments for rent in Central City, CO📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
5 Units Available
Gold Mountain Village
440 Powder Run Dr, Central City, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
918 sqft
Located in the mountain town of Central City, Colorado, Gold Mountain Village Apartments brings together mountain scenery and comfortable living at an affordable cost! With spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that include large closets,
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3109 Riverside Drive
3109 Riverside Drive, Idaho Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1455 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beyond Peaceful Mountain Home - Property Id: 294207 Beautiful abode located steps from Clear Creek. This well appointed space features 2 bedrooms, full laundry facility and full bath on the upstairs level.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
147 Verdi Drive
147 Verdi Drive, Gilpin County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2800 sqft
Incredible Mountain Home on 1.5 Acres! - Property Id: 263418 Incredible 1.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30675 Sun Creek Drive #L
30675 Sun Creek Drive, Evergreen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Evergreen 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome - Evergreen condo. Open floor plan with updated kitchen, breakfast bar, center island. Walk-out to large deck. Downstairs has family room with wet bar for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Prouty Drive
1300 Prouty Drive, Jefferson County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
3850 sqft
Located in the highly-coveted Ridge at Hiwan neighborhood. Conveniently walk to schools, restaurants, farmer's market, rec center and grocery store.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
9366 Fall River Road - Unit 303, Unit 303
9366 Fall River Road, St. Mary's, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
946 sqft
Incredible lake views at this mountain condo! Oversided 1 bed/1 bath condo right across from a beautiful lake; lots of light, computer nook with book shelves, enclosed sun-room/porch, wood burning fireplace, outdoor picnic table area with gas
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
30276 TELLURIDE LANE
30276 Telluride Lane, Jefferson County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
4935 sqft
Gorgeous Evergreen Home! Has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large rec room, gas fireplaces, lots of light, great yard on 1 acre. Easy access to I70, great schools & shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1323 Synder Gulch Road
1323 Snyder Gulch Road, Jefferson County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4300 sqft
Unique architecturally designed home in Soda Creek on 6 acres. This home, located in a private, quiet, and exclusive neighborhood features 4 plus bedrooms and 3.5 baths.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Central City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,290.
Some of the colleges located in the Central City area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Boulder. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Central City from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.
