All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 935 Nile St.
935 Nile St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
935 Nile St
935 Nile Street
No Longer Available
Location
935 Nile Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
garage
Huge Garage, Nice Neighbors, Remote Control Air Condition, Solar Power System, Washer and Dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 935 Nile St have any available units?
935 Nile St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 935 Nile St have?
Some of 935 Nile St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 935 Nile St currently offering any rent specials?
935 Nile St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Nile St pet-friendly?
No, 935 Nile St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 935 Nile St offer parking?
Yes, 935 Nile St offers parking.
Does 935 Nile St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 Nile St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Nile St have a pool?
No, 935 Nile St does not have a pool.
Does 935 Nile St have accessible units?
No, 935 Nile St does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Nile St have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 Nile St does not have units with dishwashers.
