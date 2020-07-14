All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:20 PM

Westridge Apartments

445 N Helena Ct · (720) 597-7791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive Up to $750 Off Your Move! *Select Homes
Location

445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO 80011
Centretech

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 415-303 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 505-204 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 505-203 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505-102 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 465-107 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 495-207 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
game room
package receiving
sauna
Westridge Apartments For Rent in Aurora, Colorado is spread out over 12 meticulously landscaped acres. Our spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments homes feature an array of amenities including GE appliances, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, oval tubs, and built-in computers desks. Weђve tried to accommodate all your needs with extra storage, detached garages, and a peace of mind by offering an electronic key code limited access entrance in every building. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: 1 br: $250, 2 br: $300, 3b: $350
Move-in Fees: admin fee: 1b and 2b: $200; 3b: $250
Additional: Utility transfer fee: $8 Renters' insurance (if applicable): $10 monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 one pet , $350 two pets
fee: $250 one pet , $450 two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month one pet, $55/month two pets
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Aggressive breeds, Weight restrictions: 65lbs
Parking Details: open parking; detached garage: $100/month with a $50 remote deposit.
Storage Details: $40/month in-building closets

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Westridge Apartments have any available units?
Westridge Apartments has 12 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Westridge Apartments have?
Some of Westridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Westridge Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive Up to $750 Off Your Move! *Select Homes
Is Westridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Westridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Westridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Westridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Westridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Westridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Westridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Westridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Westridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.

