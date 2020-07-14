Westridge Apartments.

Lease Length: 9 - 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: 1 br: $250, 2 br: $300, 3b: $350
Move-in Fees: admin fee: 1b and 2b: $200; 3b: $250
Additional: Utility transfer fee: $8
Renters' insurance (if applicable): $10 monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 one pet , $350 two pets
fee: $250 one pet , $450 two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month one pet, $55/month two pets
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Aggressive breeds, Weight restrictions: 65lbs
Parking Details: open parking;
detached garage: $100/month with a $50 remote deposit.
Storage Details: $40/month in-building closets