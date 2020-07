Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse dog park fire pit hot tub internet access online portal playground

Crossroads at City Center is the perfect place to call home. Our community in beautiful Aurora, Colorado, features upscale one and two bedroom apartments for rent just 30 minutes from Denver. We offer the cityђs best location on 12 landscaped acres near the High Line Canal Trail, a 66-mile avenue for joggers, cyclists, birdwatchers, and those who love to play outdoors. Our charming neighborhood is bursting with local artisan boutiques, delicious eateries, farmers markets, local entertainment, outdoor recreation, and natural spaces. Nearby major area employers include Buckley Air Force Base and Community College of Aurora. Denver International Airport is also an easy drive with convenient access to I-225 and RTD Light Rail.