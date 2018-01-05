Amenities
884 S Joplin Cir Available 02/01/20 2 Story 2 Bed/2 Bath Town Home with 1 Car Garage - Available 03/06/2020!! This spacious town home has a flexible floor plan. On the main floor is the family room w/vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, kitchen, 1/2 bath and interior garage entrance to the 1 car garage. Sliding glass doors lead to the back deck and shared community space.
Two bedrooms upstairs share a full bathroom. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets.
The laundry is located in the unfinished basement and is perfect for additional storage.
Attached 1 car garage
Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer included
Enjoy this quiet community, call for a showing today.
1st month and security deposit to move in
Gas/Electric not included.
Application Fee $40 per applicant
Pets maybe allowed with additional deposit
Please NO smokers of ANY kind
(RLNE3765574)