Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

884 S Joplin Cir Available 02/01/20 2 Story 2 Bed/2 Bath Town Home with 1 Car Garage - Available 03/06/2020!! This spacious town home has a flexible floor plan. On the main floor is the family room w/vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, kitchen, 1/2 bath and interior garage entrance to the 1 car garage. Sliding glass doors lead to the back deck and shared community space.

Two bedrooms upstairs share a full bathroom. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets.

The laundry is located in the unfinished basement and is perfect for additional storage.

Attached 1 car garage

Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer included

Enjoy this quiet community, call for a showing today.

1st month and security deposit to move in

Gas/Electric not included.

Application Fee $40 per applicant

Pets maybe allowed with additional deposit

Please NO smokers of ANY kind



(RLNE3765574)