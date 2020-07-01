Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house - MUST SEE!!! - Property Id: 178942



Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! 845 Kingston st. 1050 square foot 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch style house, open living room, updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, dining area, washer / dryer hookups, storage, 1 car detached garage, large yard, off street parking. MUST SEE!!! $1750 / rent Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200

