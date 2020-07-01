All apartments in Aurora
845 Kingston St
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

845 Kingston St

845 Kingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

845 Kingston Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house - MUST SEE!!! - Property Id: 178942

Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! 845 Kingston st. 1050 square foot 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch style house, open living room, updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, dining area, washer / dryer hookups, storage, 1 car detached garage, large yard, off street parking. MUST SEE!!! $1750 / rent Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178942
Property Id 178942

(RLNE5386280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Kingston St have any available units?
845 Kingston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 Kingston St have?
Some of 845 Kingston St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Kingston St currently offering any rent specials?
845 Kingston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Kingston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 Kingston St is pet friendly.
Does 845 Kingston St offer parking?
Yes, 845 Kingston St offers parking.
Does 845 Kingston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Kingston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Kingston St have a pool?
No, 845 Kingston St does not have a pool.
Does 845 Kingston St have accessible units?
No, 845 Kingston St does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Kingston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 Kingston St has units with dishwashers.

