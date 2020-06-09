All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

561 Geneva St. Unit# 200

561 Geneva St · (303) 923-3502 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

561 Geneva St, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Clean 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo - Spacious 3 bedroom ready for move in. Easy access to I-225, all amenities, Aurora Town Mall, Anschutz Medical Campus and light rail. Tile floors, galley kitchen, separate dining room, lots of closet space and pantry space. Good size bedrooms. Laundry room in building. Section 8 accepted. No pets please.

Application fee $35 per household member 18 or older.
Security deposit equal to a month's rent WAC.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker
www.swanexperience.com

(RLNE5640569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 have any available units?
561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 currently offering any rent specials?
561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 pet-friendly?
No, 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 offer parking?
No, 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 does not offer parking.
Does 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 have a pool?
No, 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 does not have a pool.
Does 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 have accessible units?
No, 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 Geneva St. Unit# 200 does not have units with air conditioning.
