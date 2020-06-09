561 Geneva St. Unit# 200

Amenities
Clean 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo - Spacious 3 bedroom ready for move in. Easy access to I-225, all amenities, Aurora Town Mall, Anschutz Medical Campus and light rail. Tile floors, galley kitchen, separate dining room, lots of closet space and pantry space. Good size bedrooms. Laundry room in building. Section 8 accepted. No pets please.
Application fee $35 per household member 18 or older.
Security deposit equal to a month's rent WAC.
Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker
www.swanexperience.com
(RLNE5640569)