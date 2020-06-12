All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1940 Del Mar Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1940 Del Mar Parkway
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

1940 Del Mar Parkway

1940 Florence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Northwest Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1940 Florence Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Del Mar Parkway - Property Id: 170753

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170753p
Property Id 170753

(RLNE5282257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Del Mar Parkway have any available units?
1940 Del Mar Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Del Mar Parkway have?
Some of 1940 Del Mar Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Del Mar Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Del Mar Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Del Mar Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 Del Mar Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1940 Del Mar Parkway offer parking?
No, 1940 Del Mar Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1940 Del Mar Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Del Mar Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Del Mar Parkway have a pool?
No, 1940 Del Mar Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Del Mar Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1940 Del Mar Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Del Mar Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Del Mar Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College