Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1940 Del Mar Parkway
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM
1940 Del Mar Parkway
1940 Florence Street
·
No Longer Available
1940 Florence Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora
Amenities
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Del Mar Parkway - Property Id: 170753
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170753p
Property Id 170753
(RLNE5282257)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1940 Del Mar Parkway have any available units?
1940 Del Mar Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1940 Del Mar Parkway have?
Some of 1940 Del Mar Parkway's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1940 Del Mar Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Del Mar Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Del Mar Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1940 Del Mar Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1940 Del Mar Parkway offer parking?
No, 1940 Del Mar Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1940 Del Mar Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Del Mar Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Del Mar Parkway have a pool?
No, 1940 Del Mar Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Del Mar Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1940 Del Mar Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Del Mar Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Del Mar Parkway has units with dishwashers.
