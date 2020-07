Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed business center carport courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access lobby online portal pet friendly

Welcome to Shadow Ridge at Southlands, an apartment community located in Aurora, Colorado, where picturesque landscaping and all the comforts of modern luxury come together to form the perfect setting for your lifestyle. Our community offers an array of spacious floor plans with sleek features and an extensive list of amenities. Put your feet up and relax in your new home after a long day, or stroll over to Main Street where you'll find over 140 retail shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. With easy access to E-470, Cherry Creek State Park and Denver International Airport, this stylish contemporary community is situated in the most convenient location, while offering residents an exclusive, peaceful, and resort-style community. Exciting new renovations are in the works to further improve our community so make your move and visit Shadow Ridge at Southlands Apartments today!