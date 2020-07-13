All apartments in Aurora
Summerfield

3504 S Zeno Way · (303) 974-4533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3504 S Zeno Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7201 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 5204 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 9104 · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8203 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summerfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
At Summerfield Condominiums, quality craftsmanship is evident from the moment you step through the door of our two and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our sophisticated two and three bedroom apartment homes feature fully equipped eat-in kitchens with elegant black appliances, large walk-in closets, built-in media centers, brushed nickel lighting, full-size washer, and dryer connections, and select apartments include granite countertops and a cozy fireplace. With our deluxe community amenities, residents of Summerfield don't have to sweat the small things. Enjoy professionally landscaped grounds, garage parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Your pets are family so we gladly welcome your cats and small dogs to join you in your new Aurora, Colorado apartments. Inquire about our pet policy as certain breed restrictions may apply. The lifestyle you deserve is just a phone call or visit away! Contact our friendly leasing staff and allow them to tell you all about your new home at ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $22
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee; $8 utility transfer fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summerfield have any available units?
Summerfield has 4 units available starting at $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Summerfield have?
Some of Summerfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summerfield currently offering any rent specials?
Summerfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summerfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Summerfield is pet friendly.
Does Summerfield offer parking?
Yes, Summerfield offers parking.
Does Summerfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summerfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summerfield have a pool?
No, Summerfield does not have a pool.
Does Summerfield have accessible units?
No, Summerfield does not have accessible units.
Does Summerfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summerfield has units with dishwashers.
