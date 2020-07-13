Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse

At Summerfield Condominiums, quality craftsmanship is evident from the moment you step through the door of our two and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our sophisticated two and three bedroom apartment homes feature fully equipped eat-in kitchens with elegant black appliances, large walk-in closets, built-in media centers, brushed nickel lighting, full-size washer, and dryer connections, and select apartments include granite countertops and a cozy fireplace. With our deluxe community amenities, residents of Summerfield don't have to sweat the small things. Enjoy professionally landscaped grounds, garage parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Your pets are family so we gladly welcome your cats and small dogs to join you in your new Aurora, Colorado apartments. Inquire about our pet policy as certain breed restrictions may apply. The lifestyle you deserve is just a phone call or visit away! Contact our friendly leasing staff and allow them to tell you all about your new home at ...