All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18939 East Mercer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18939 East Mercer Drive
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

18939 East Mercer Drive

18939 East Mercer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18939 East Mercer Drive, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Enjoy half off 2nd month's rent for 12 month lease OR 1 month free for 2nd month's rent for 2 year lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18939 East Mercer Drive have any available units?
18939 East Mercer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 18939 East Mercer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18939 East Mercer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18939 East Mercer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18939 East Mercer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18939 East Mercer Drive offer parking?
No, 18939 East Mercer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18939 East Mercer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18939 East Mercer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18939 East Mercer Drive have a pool?
No, 18939 East Mercer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18939 East Mercer Drive have accessible units?
No, 18939 East Mercer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18939 East Mercer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18939 East Mercer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18939 East Mercer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18939 East Mercer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAurora 2 Bedroom Apartments
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Apartments
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College