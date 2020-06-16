All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:44 PM

18237 East Atlantic Drive

18237 East Atlantic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18237 East Atlantic Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18237 East Atlantic Drive have any available units?
18237 East Atlantic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 18237 East Atlantic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18237 East Atlantic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18237 East Atlantic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18237 East Atlantic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18237 East Atlantic Drive offer parking?
No, 18237 East Atlantic Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18237 East Atlantic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18237 East Atlantic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18237 East Atlantic Drive have a pool?
No, 18237 East Atlantic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18237 East Atlantic Drive have accessible units?
No, 18237 East Atlantic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18237 East Atlantic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18237 East Atlantic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18237 East Atlantic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18237 East Atlantic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

