All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18193 East Kentucky Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18193 East Kentucky Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:35 PM

18193 East Kentucky Avenue

18193 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Tollgate Overlook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18193 East Kentucky Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
playground
pool
internet access
* COMING SOON! Available Monday 04/06/2020 * Water/sewer/trash included * Ground-floor unit with patioÂ and patio storage * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Close to highways, light-rail, Town Center at Aurora, Mountain View Park * One full bathroom & one 3/4 bathroom (no tub- shower only) * Wood-burning fireplaceÂ  * Community pool, clubhouse, playground, courtyards & walkways Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18193 East Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
18193 East Kentucky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18193 East Kentucky Avenue have?
Some of 18193 East Kentucky Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18193 East Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18193 East Kentucky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18193 East Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18193 East Kentucky Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18193 East Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
No, 18193 East Kentucky Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18193 East Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18193 East Kentucky Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18193 East Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18193 East Kentucky Avenue has a pool.
Does 18193 East Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18193 East Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18193 East Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18193 East Kentucky Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College