1774 Kingston St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage coffee bar bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 coffee bar parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This Charming Aurora Home is just North of the heart of Aurora and South from the highly desirable and booming Stapleton neighborhood.



AVAIL 05/28/2019



12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Details:

4BR/2BA located in the heart of the Aurora neighborhood

HUGE Kitchen and Yard

1,280 Square Feet

Brand New Carpet Throughout

Brand New Interior Paint

Brand New, Sleek Counter tops

White Appliances

Tile Kitchen Floor & Tons of Counter Space & Kitchen Storage

Ample Room in Kitchen for Breakfast Nook

MASSIVE Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Washer/Dryer Hookups!

Enclosed Back Yard

Brand New Exterior Paint



Nearby closest grocery stores include Walmart Neighborhood Market and King Soopers. Nearby coffee shops include Jubilee Roasting Co. and Jolet Coffe Factory. Nearby restaurants include Popeyes, Real De Minas Mexican Grill, and TacoMex. Nearby parks include Spencer Garrett Park, Moorhead Memorial Park, and Generals Park.



Pet Friendly with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit



Section 8 Accepted



Resident Utilities: Aurora Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, Choice of Cable/Internet.



$1,725 Rent/month & $1,725 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com