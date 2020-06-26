1774 Kingston St

Amenities
This Charming Aurora Home is just North of the heart of Aurora and South from the highly desirable and booming Stapleton neighborhood.
AVAIL 05/28/2019
12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
Details:
4BR/2BA located in the heart of the Aurora neighborhood
HUGE Kitchen and Yard
1,280 Square Feet
Brand New Carpet Throughout
Brand New Interior Paint
Brand New, Sleek Counter tops
White Appliances
Tile Kitchen Floor & Tons of Counter Space & Kitchen Storage
Ample Room in Kitchen for Breakfast Nook
MASSIVE Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Washer/Dryer Hookups!
Enclosed Back Yard
Brand New Exterior Paint
Nearby closest grocery stores include Walmart Neighborhood Market and King Soopers. Nearby coffee shops include Jubilee Roasting Co. and Jolet Coffe Factory. Nearby restaurants include Popeyes, Real De Minas Mexican Grill, and TacoMex. Nearby parks include Spencer Garrett Park, Moorhead Memorial Park, and Generals Park.
Pet Friendly with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit
Section 8 Accepted
Resident Utilities: Aurora Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, Choice of Cable/Internet.
$1,725 Rent/month & $1,725 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com