14597 East Evans Avenue

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,900 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or garden. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails, such as John F Kennedy Park, Havana Heights Park, Also nearby is Aurora Mall and many more dinning and shopping options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail an Park N Ride.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



