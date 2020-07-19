All apartments in Aurora
14597 East Evans Avenue
14597 East Evans Avenue

14597 East Evans Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14597 East Evans Avenue, Aurora, CO 80014
Southeast Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** CALL ABOUT OUR FREE RENT PROGRAM! ***

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,900 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or garden. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails, such as John F Kennedy Park, Havana Heights Park, Also nearby is Aurora Mall and many more dinning and shopping options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail an Park N Ride.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

*** CALL ABOUT OUR FREE RENT PROGRAM! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.
Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)
Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14597 East Evans Avenue have any available units?
14597 East Evans Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14597 East Evans Avenue have?
Some of 14597 East Evans Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14597 East Evans Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14597 East Evans Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14597 East Evans Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14597 East Evans Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14597 East Evans Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14597 East Evans Avenue offers parking.
Does 14597 East Evans Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14597 East Evans Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14597 East Evans Avenue have a pool?
No, 14597 East Evans Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14597 East Evans Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14597 East Evans Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14597 East Evans Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14597 East Evans Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
