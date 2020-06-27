All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:32 AM

11706 E Dakota Ave

11706 East Dakota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11706 East Dakota Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11706 E Dakota Ave have any available units?
11706 E Dakota Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 11706 E Dakota Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11706 E Dakota Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11706 E Dakota Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11706 E Dakota Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11706 E Dakota Ave offer parking?
No, 11706 E Dakota Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11706 E Dakota Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11706 E Dakota Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11706 E Dakota Ave have a pool?
No, 11706 E Dakota Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11706 E Dakota Ave have accessible units?
No, 11706 E Dakota Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11706 E Dakota Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11706 E Dakota Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 11706 E Dakota Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11706 E Dakota Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
