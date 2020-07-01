1145 Akron Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

This 1 bedroom, 1 bath is newly renovated with a great location. Located walking distance to Lowry College Campus and near Lowry shops. Near a vast area of parks and recreation with biking trails, shopping, and more.



Neighborhood is quite and very friendly. Great back patio off of your kitchen, excellent for grilling and spending time outside during the weekends.



Onsite laundry (1.50 wash/1.50 dry), assigned parking, water and trash paid. Your utility responsibility is excel only.



Qualifications:

Earn 2.5 times the rent in gross income per month

No evictions within the past 7 years

No felonies

No monies owed to previous landlords or property mgmt companies

