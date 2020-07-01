All apartments in Aurora
1145 Akron Street
1145 Akron Street

1145 Akron Street · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Akron Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This 1 bedroom, 1 bath is newly renovated with a great location. Located walking distance to Lowry College Campus and near Lowry shops. Near a vast area of parks and recreation with biking trails, shopping, and more.

Neighborhood is quite and very friendly. Great back patio off of your kitchen, excellent for grilling and spending time outside during the weekends.

Onsite laundry (1.50 wash/1.50 dry), assigned parking, water and trash paid. Your utility responsibility is excel only.

Qualifications:
Earn 2.5 times the rent in gross income per month
No evictions within the past 7 years
No felonies
No monies owed to previous landlords or property mgmt companies
Security Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Akron Street have any available units?
1145 Akron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 Akron Street have?
Some of 1145 Akron Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Akron Street currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Akron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Akron Street pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Akron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1145 Akron Street offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Akron Street offers parking.
Does 1145 Akron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Akron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Akron Street have a pool?
No, 1145 Akron Street does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Akron Street have accessible units?
No, 1145 Akron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Akron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 Akron Street does not have units with dishwashers.

