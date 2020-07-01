1145 Akron Street

Amenities
This 1 bedroom, 1 bath is newly renovated with a great location. Located walking distance to Lowry College Campus and near Lowry shops. Near a vast area of parks and recreation with biking trails, shopping, and more.
Neighborhood is quite and very friendly. Great back patio off of your kitchen, excellent for grilling and spending time outside during the weekends.
Onsite laundry (1.50 wash/1.50 dry), assigned parking, water and trash paid. Your utility responsibility is excel only.
Qualifications:
Earn 2.5 times the rent in gross income per month
No evictions within the past 7 years
No felonies
No monies owed to previous landlords or property mgmt companies
Security Deposit