Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2920 NEILSON WAY
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:15 AM

2920 NEILSON WAY

2920 Neilson Way · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Neilson Way, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
yoga
You can't find this ocean view anywhere else in Santa Monica while being this close to the beach and in a newly remodeled penthouse condominium. Straight on whitewater ocean views from the living room, bedroom, loft, and the two balconies offer panoramic views. Hear the waves rolling in. This is a one bedroom condominium with a loft that could be used as another bedroom or an office. Features include, central heat/ac, wood floors, new appliances, remodeled kitchen & baths, electric shades & laundry inside. The Sea Colony II is a beachside paradise with a 24 hour security guard on duty, 3 hot tubs, swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, meeting room, BBQ and yoga room. The beach is right outside your door as well as basketball and tennis courts available to Santa Monica residents. Main Street with its many restaurants and shops is across the street, Rose Avenue and Abbot Kinney are just minutes away. Comes with two side by side parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 NEILSON WAY have any available units?
2920 NEILSON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2920 NEILSON WAY have?
Some of 2920 NEILSON WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 NEILSON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2920 NEILSON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 NEILSON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2920 NEILSON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2920 NEILSON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2920 NEILSON WAY offers parking.
Does 2920 NEILSON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 NEILSON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 NEILSON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2920 NEILSON WAY has a pool.
Does 2920 NEILSON WAY have accessible units?
No, 2920 NEILSON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 NEILSON WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 NEILSON WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 NEILSON WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2920 NEILSON WAY has units with air conditioning.

