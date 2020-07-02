2920 NEILSON WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court yoga

You can't find this ocean view anywhere else in Santa Monica while being this close to the beach and in a newly remodeled penthouse condominium. Straight on whitewater ocean views from the living room, bedroom, loft, and the two balconies offer panoramic views. Hear the waves rolling in. This is a one bedroom condominium with a loft that could be used as another bedroom or an office. Features include, central heat/ac, wood floors, new appliances, remodeled kitchen & baths, electric shades & laundry inside. The Sea Colony II is a beachside paradise with a 24 hour security guard on duty, 3 hot tubs, swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, meeting room, BBQ and yoga room. The beach is right outside your door as well as basketball and tennis courts available to Santa Monica residents. Main Street with its many restaurants and shops is across the street, Rose Avenue and Abbot Kinney are just minutes away. Comes with two side by side parking spots.