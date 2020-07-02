Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included microwave refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities car charging green community parking internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal smoke-free community

Downtown Santa Monica's newest community, at the world famous Santa Moncia Beach. New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located a block from Santa Monica Beach, Third Street Promenade, and Santa Monica Place. All the best shopping, first-class gourmet dining, cultural, and entertainment opportunities are just steps from you front door! Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach is a smoke free property. Excellent access to the 10 and 405 freeways. You will love where you live!



· Originally built in 1911 as the Majestic Theater, the building was remodeled and reopened in 1929 as the Mayfair Theater

· Mayfair Theater was a showcase venue for motion pictures, live theater, and musical acts until the building was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake

· The Mayfair Theater was designated a City of Santa Monica Landmark in 1994

