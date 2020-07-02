All apartments in Santa Monica
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach

210 Santa Monica Boulevard · (334) 530-8463
Rent Special
Look and lease special for June of $200 off for 7-12 month leases! Now offering Facetime Tours! Contact tour leasing team to schedule
Location

210 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
cable included
microwave
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
car charging
green community
parking
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
smoke-free community
Downtown Santa Monica's newest community, at the world famous Santa Moncia Beach. New boutique style residences of superior quality and design. Conveniently located a block from Santa Monica Beach, Third Street Promenade, and Santa Monica Place. All the best shopping, first-class gourmet dining, cultural, and entertainment opportunities are just steps from you front door! Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach is a smoke free property. Excellent access to the 10 and 405 freeways. You will love where you live!

· Originally built in 1911 as the Majestic Theater, the building was remodeled and reopened in 1929 as the Mayfair Theater
· Mayfair Theater was a showcase venue for motion pictures, live theater, and musical acts until the building was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake
· The Mayfair Theater was designated a City of Santa Monica Landmark in 1994
· Between 2008 and 2013, historic features of the façade were restored to the 19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Max weight 25 lb each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach have any available units?
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach have?
Some of Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach currently offering any rent specials?
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach is offering the following rent specials: Look and lease special for June of $200 off for 7-12 month leases! Now offering Facetime Tours! Contact tour leasing team to schedule
Is Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach is pet friendly.
Does Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach offer parking?
Yes, Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach offers parking.
Does Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach have a pool?
Yes, Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach has a pool.
Does Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach have accessible units?
No, Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach does not have accessible units.
Does Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach have units with dishwashers?
No, Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach has units with air conditioning.
