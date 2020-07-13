Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport e-payments green community internet access

**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours. Our leasing team will be able to support your needs via phone and email during normal business hours. Additionally, our live call center service will be available 24/7 to answer any questions. We look forward to e-meeting you and helping you find your new home!**



Sofi at Los Gatos Creek has the Silicon Valley apartment you’ve been searching for. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in San Jose, California, are your destination for quality and comfort. With full appliance packages, covered parking, and bright, open floor plans, you’ll be glad you chose Sofi at Los Gatos Creek for your new home.



With two dazzling swimming pools, fitness centers, and a charming campus filled with lush greenery, this apartment community is built to make your dail