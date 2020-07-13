All apartments in San Jose
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek.
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM

Sofi at Los Gatos Creek

Open Now until 6pm
2032 Southwest Expy · (408) 462-2968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA 95126
Del Marietta-Southwest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 2140-107 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,812

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 438 sqft

Unit 2090-084 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,877

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 438 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 2120-028 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,143

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 2120-012 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,234

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2140-109 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,297

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 2080-070 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sofi at Los Gatos Creek.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
e-payments
green community
internet access
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours. Our leasing team will be able to support your needs via phone and email during normal business hours. Additionally, our live call center service will be available 24/7 to answer any questions. We look forward to e-meeting you and helping you find your new home!**

Sofi at Los Gatos Creek has the Silicon Valley apartment you’ve been searching for. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in San Jose, California, are your destination for quality and comfort. With full appliance packages, covered parking, and bright, open floor plans, you’ll be glad you chose Sofi at Los Gatos Creek for your new home.

With two dazzling swimming pools, fitness centers, and a charming campus filled with lush greenery, this apartment community is built to make your dail

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: ST $500, 1 BDRM $600, 2 BDRM $700
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Carport: 1 space included.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sofi at Los Gatos Creek have any available units?
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek has 6 units available starting at $1,812 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Sofi at Los Gatos Creek have?
Some of Sofi at Los Gatos Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sofi at Los Gatos Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sofi at Los Gatos Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Sofi at Los Gatos Creek is pet friendly.
Does Sofi at Los Gatos Creek offer parking?
Yes, Sofi at Los Gatos Creek offers parking.
Does Sofi at Los Gatos Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sofi at Los Gatos Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sofi at Los Gatos Creek have a pool?
Yes, Sofi at Los Gatos Creek has a pool.
Does Sofi at Los Gatos Creek have accessible units?
No, Sofi at Los Gatos Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Sofi at Los Gatos Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sofi at Los Gatos Creek has units with dishwashers.

