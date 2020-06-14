90 Furnished Apartments for rent in San Jose, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Parkview
26 Units Available
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,979
1098 sqft
Located in the Downtown San Jose area, this community offers residents three pools, two hot tubs and a modern fitness center. In-unit amenities include full kitchens with updated appliances and private balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,323
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,698
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,051
1126 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown San Jose
25 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,112
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1150 sqft
This community is only minutes from the San Jose Market Center and Guadalupe River Park. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include garage parking, hot tub, pool and gym. Furnished units are available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown San Jose
34 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,290
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,065
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,479
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown San Jose
15 Units Available
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Blossom Valley
10 Units Available
Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,303
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,489
1265 sqft
The great outdoors is just outside your window at Almaden Lake Village. Apartments feature modern floor-plans and high-end fixtures, as well as on-site amenities that include pool, spa, fitness, business center, package pick-up, and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Countrybrook Lagoon
32 Units Available
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Garden Alameda
23 Units Available
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,739
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1633 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
20 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,244
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,028
1297 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.
Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
$
77 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Everydale-Neimen
16 Units Available
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
940 sqft
Luxury apartments with vaulted ceilings and window coverings. Relax in the lush courtyard or swim in the pool during free time. Near shops and restaurants on Aborn Road. Easy access to Highway 101.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Toyon
4 Units Available
Fairway Glen
448 Toyon Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,304
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, brand-name appliances, spacious closets and large private patios. Community has a BBQ area, sparkling pool and renovated fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
The Woods
19 Units Available
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,945
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1123 sqft
The Woods offers you a choice of six villages and a total of 51 luxurious floor plans within a park-like setting of mature trees, formal landscaped gardens, greenbelts and tranquil ponds maintained to award-winning standards.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Parkview
21 Units Available
Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,209
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,986
979 sqft
Set in Silicon Valley, Terra House Apartments is your ticket to modern living. We are currently in the process of changing our name from Avana Skyway to Terra House.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
350 North 2nd Street
350 North 2nd Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,490
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**** FULLY FURNISHED **** (Unfurnished option available) In the heart of downtown SJ minutes from the SJ Intl Airport, this spacious & fully furnished condo is within walking distance to neighboring Japantown restaurants, bars, and sights and short

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Farnam
1 Unit Available
2288 Shelley Avenue
2288 Shelley Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1259 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
3133 Teddington Drive 1
3133 Teddington Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
400 sqft
400sf Studio room w/kitchenette, private bath, AC - Property Id: 68297 Features/Amenities: - Safe, quiet, clean neighborhood in Evergreen Valley - Secure/lighted private entrance - Fully furnished with modern/exceptional style, standard with bed,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
King and Story
1 Unit Available
1307 Cathay Dr San Jose, CA 95122
1307 Cathay Dr, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
960 sqft
1307 Cathay Dr San Jose, CA 95122 Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for $3,300- Available 6/15/2020 - Charming 3bd 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gardner
1 Unit Available
557 W Virginia St
557 West Virginia Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2000 sqft
Recently Remodeled - Fully Furnished - Home in DTSJ - "Wow!" is your first reaction when entering this tastefully remodeled Victorian duplex home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Commodore
1 Unit Available
1934 Wave Place
1934 Wave Place, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
*** ROOM 4 RENT - SAN JOSE FOOTHILLS - nice room with hwd floors - ****** This is a ROOM 4 RENT only. Not the whole house ****** San Jose - East Foothills Details: ROOM for rent in a nice spacious home with a private yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
368 North 4th Street APT 5
368 North 4th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
320 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
836 N 12th St
836 North 12th Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Large 100% furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath EZ parking - Property Id: 299363 This lovely house has been created to meet the highest standards of modern family living.

June 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Jose rents decline sharply over the past month

San Jose rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Jose stand at $2,124 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,662 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Jose's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of San Jose throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,130.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.0%).

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Jose

    Rent growth in San Jose has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, San Jose is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • San Jose's median two-bedroom rent of $2,662 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in San Jose.
    • While rents in San Jose remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Jose than most other large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where San Jose is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

