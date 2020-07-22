/
garden alameda
244 Apartments for rent in Garden Alameda, San Jose, CA
14 Units Available
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,362
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
21 Units Available
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,840
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,105
1608 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.
1 Unit Available
870 Pershing Avenue
870 Pershing Avenue, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1155 sqft
Rose Garden 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home, walking distance to Whole Foods, SAP Center and Diridon Station. Close to San Jose Airport & freeways.
11 Units Available
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,253
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,073
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,604
1421 sqft
Exquisite homes with a fireplace, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Enjoy the gym, pool or hot tub during free time. Near the light rail station. Close to St. James Park and San Jose Museum of Art.
$
9 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,155
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
21 Units Available
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,073
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1206 sqft
Brand-new homes with open layouts and custom finishes. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. On-site bike storage. Close to the San Jose Museum of Art and near numerous DASH bus stops.
40 Units Available
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,523
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,362
1422 sqft
Beautiful townhomes in the heart of San Jose. Updated amenities include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site amenities offer residents a pool, hot tub and full gym.
$
19 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,008
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,012
1297 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.
$
70 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
42 Units Available
Centerra Apartments
77 N Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,244
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,837
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,778
1467 sqft
Stylish community with rooftop lounge and outdoor kitchen as well as a private event hall for residents to use. Ground floor shopping for convenience. Apartments feature full size w/d, walk-in closets and open-concept living areas.
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
415 S. Buena Vista, #1, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
560 sqft
Buena Vista Apartments is centrally located in San Jose, within minutes of shopping and schools as well as San Jose Community College, O'Connor Hospital, and San Jose International Airport.
23 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown San Jose close to freeway 87 and 280 and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has gym, business center, pool and hot tub.
$
22 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1150 sqft
This community is only minutes from the San Jose Market Center and Guadalupe River Park. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include garage parking, hot tub, pool and gym. Furnished units are available.
$
56 Units Available
Silver Apartments
333 Sunol Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,175
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,480
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1109 sqft
Silver Apartments, an LEED Certified Property in San Jose's Midtown district, is a community of brand new apartment homes with luxury on-site amenities and services in an exceptional Silicon Valley location.
1 Unit Available
411 Park Ave #320
411 Park Avenue, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1031 sqft
411 Park Ave #320 Available 08/01/20 Updated Condo w/Awesome Downtown San Jose Location! Top Floor Penthouse w/ Vaulted Ceilings and Private Deck! - Parkside Penthouse Condo w/ Vaulted Ceilings. Light & Bright. Laundry room w/ Washer/Dryer.
1 Unit Available
423 N 2nd Street Unit #337
423 North 2nd Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in the dynamic Downtown neighborhood in San Jose.
1 Unit Available
175 W. St. James St., #508
175 West Saint James Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1250 sqft
Fantastic 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo for Rent at City Heights - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT W/ 12 MONTH LEASE This 1,103 square foot condo features an open floor plan with two bedrooms and two full baths.
1 Unit Available
38 N Almaden Blvd #125
38 North Almaden Boulevard, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,399
1318 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THE AXIS, 38 N Almaden Blvd.
1 Unit Available
427 N. 2nd St., #110
427 North 2nd Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
730 sqft
Gorgeous One Bedroom Condo at Ryland Mews in Downtown San Jose - Here’s a rare opportunity to rent a unique one-bedroom condo at Ryland Mews. This ground floor condo has 1 bedroom and 1 full bath in 730 square feet of space.
1 Unit Available
88 Bush St., #2118
88 Bush St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, Bright 1 Bed / 1 1/2 Bath Loft at Plant 51 - Built nearly a century ago, the historic Plant 51 cannery has been reborn as a new residential community of lofts and flats.
1 Unit Available
1 E. Julian St., #210
1 East Julian Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
727 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic floorplan and great living space in 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo Downtown - This beautiful 727 square foot 1 Bedroom/1 Bath condo at 1 E. Julian St. offers a fantastic living space in Downtown San Jose.
1 Unit Available
809 Auzerais Ave Unit 225
809 Auzerais Avenue, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,449
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideal location Centrally located to Downtown San Jose, Willow Glen & Midtown in the Monte Vista Community! Near Diridon Train/Lightrail Station, Del Monte Park, Los Gatos Creek Trail, Adobe & many other High-tech Companies, Restaurants & more.
1 Unit Available
373 Bautista Pl
373 Bautista Place, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1621 sqft
Wow! Like New Home, Completely Furnished including Kitchen and Silverware. Tastefully Decorated and ready for a New Tenant. Close to Parks, Restaurants and Shops. Just Minutes to Downtown San Jose and Major Freeways and Transportation. Call Today!
1 Unit Available
1110 Arbol Way
1110 Arbol Way, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2018 sqft
Spacious 2,018 + Sq. Ft. 4 Bed/3.5 Bath. Detail is the hallmark of this home. Beautiful Acacia hardwood flooring throughout the first floor.
