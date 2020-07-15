/
/
/
SJSU
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:36 AM
94 Apartments For Rent Near San Jose State University
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
58 Units Available
Silver Apartments
333 Sunol Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,175
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,480
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1109 sqft
Silver Apartments, an LEED Certified Property in San Jose's Midtown district, is a community of brand new apartment homes with luxury on-site amenities and services in an exceptional Silicon Valley location.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
41 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Centerra Apartments
77 N Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,204
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,778
1467 sqft
Stylish community with rooftop lounge and outdoor kitchen as well as a private event hall for residents to use. Ground floor shopping for convenience. Apartments feature full size w/d, walk-in closets and open-concept living areas.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 15 at 12:20 AM
$
71 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,185
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1096 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown San Jose close to freeway 87 and 280 and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has gym, business center, pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
39 Units Available
Shasta Hanchette Park
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,618
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,447
1354 sqft
Beautiful townhomes in the heart of San Jose. Updated amenities include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site amenities offer residents a pool, hot tub and full gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Sparq
5 East Reed Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,331
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,451
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,207
1017 sqft
Artistic living in downtown San Jose's SoFA District, Sparq is an architectural work of art that caters to those who enjoy having comfortable cafes, restaurants, arts, and entertainment in their backyard.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,043
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,433
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1163 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
31 Units Available
Garden Alameda
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1633 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
52 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
The James
98 N 1st St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,280
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,635
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
1180 sqft
BRAND NEW studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are set in a coveted downtown San Jose location. The James serves as a beacon continually welcoming you home from wherever your day takes you.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
16 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,558
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,448
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,209
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
20 Units Available
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1453 sqft
Elements Apartments are chic, luxury accommodations within walking distance of the boutiques in Willow Glen. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,120
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1063 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1150 sqft
This community is only minutes from the San Jose Market Center and Guadalupe River Park. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include garage parking, hot tub, pool and gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Sunol-Midtown
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,140
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1206 sqft
Brand-new homes with open layouts and custom finishes. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. On-site bike storage. Close to the San Jose Museum of Art and near numerous DASH bus stops.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Aura
183 Balbach Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1459 sqft
Located in downtown San Jose, Aura will offer luxury for lease residences walking distance to great dining, transit, adjacent to freeways, parks, museums and theaters including San Pedro Square Market, San Jose Museum of Art, Children's Discovery
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
13 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,125
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
8 Units Available
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,329
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
904 sqft
Easy access to top employers such as Cisco and Apple. A pet-friendly community near Pine Hollow and Creekland neighborhoods. Open floor plans with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Available furnished.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
7 Units Available
Alma-Almaden
Alterra Apartment Homes
1640 La Rossa Cir, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
825 sqft
Situated at the center of Silicon Valley, these spacious apartments come fully furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community with 24-maintenance, Internet access and gym. Close to VTA Tamien Station.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,364
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,832
1421 sqft
Exquisite homes with a fireplace, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Enjoy the gym, pool or hot tub during free time. Near the light rail station. Close to St. James Park and San Jose Museum of Art.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 12:11 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,165
1025 sqft
470 Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose, with easy access to the 280, 101, and 680 freeways.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
5 Units Available
Mayfair North
Aviara
2388 Madden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,340
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1117 sqft
Located close to 101 freeway, with elaborate landscaping and BBQ area. Apartments with French windows, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances and private balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Jose Figueres-Rancho Verde
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,885
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This resort-like community offers spacious layouts with an on-site fitness center, business center, lighted tennis courts and a pool. Each home includes modern furnishings, large kitchens and ample natural light.