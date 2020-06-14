Apartment List
108 Apartments for rent in San Jose, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Jose renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Loma Linda
Loma Linda
42 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,009
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,457
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
30 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,515
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,889
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Parkview
$
Parkview
26 Units Available
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,979
1098 sqft
Located in the Downtown San Jose area, this community offers residents three pools, two hot tubs and a modern fitness center. In-unit amenities include full kitchens with updated appliances and private balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
18 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,300
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,470
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
River Oaks
River Oaks
78 Units Available
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,193
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,307
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1123 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
44 Units Available
Ascent
5805 Charlotte Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,291
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,916
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1471 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Hwy 85. Community features clubhouse, dog park, fire pit, and pool. Units include ceiling fan, laundry, walk in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown San Jose
21 Units Available
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,233
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,481
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,908
1163 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,231
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1115 sqft
Located in San Jose's Renaissance neighborhood, near Cisco, Samsung and other tech companies. One- and two-bedroom apartments with built-in tech docks and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a dog park, pool and guest suite.
Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Garden Alameda
Garden Alameda
20 Units Available
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,312
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,397
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Blackford
Blackford
107 Units Available
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,700
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Countrybrook Lagoon
32 Units Available
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
30 Units Available
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1027 sqft
Resort-like amenities in a low-rise community. Luxury features including updated fitness center, island gas barbeques and coffee bar. In-suite amenities include a gourmet kitchen, spacious storage options and private balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
19 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,028
1297 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Alma-Almaden
$
Alma-Almaden
7 Units Available
Alterra Apartment Homes
1640 La Rossa Cir, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
825 sqft
Situated at the center of Silicon Valley, these spacious apartments come fully furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community with 24-maintenance, Internet access and gym. Close to VTA Tamien Station.
Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
76 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Lynhaven
$
Lynhaven
33 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1159 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING! Welcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
33 Units Available
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,323
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,698
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,051
1126 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Del Marietta-Southwest
12 Units Available
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,905
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1453 sqft
Elements Apartments are chic, luxury accommodations within walking distance of the boutiques in Willow Glen. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown San Jose
9 Units Available
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,274
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with a fireplace, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Enjoy the gym, pool or hot tub during free time. Near the light rail station. Close to St. James Park and San Jose Museum of Art.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown San Jose
34 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,290
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
18 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,065
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,479
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
City Guide for San Jose, CA

Do you know the way to San Jose? I've been away so long. I may go wrong and lose my way. Do you know the way to San Jose? I'm going back to find some peace of mind in San Jose." (Burt Bacharach - Do You Know The Way").

It doesn’t take a Google search to find a crazy-cool city to call home in this state. Just pick a place that begins with San (you won’t be disappointed by any of ‘em), pack your bags (must-haves include sunscreen and a Diccionario Inglés-Español), and come on down. Arguably the sultriest San of all, the so-called “capital of Silicon Valley” is primo living for Left Coast leasers aiming to join one of Cali’s most diverse and eclectic mega-communities. Sound like your cup ‘o’ tea? Then stick with us. We’ll have you ballin’ in the south Bay in two shakes of a high-tech stick.

Having trouble with Craigslist San Jose? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in San Jose, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Jose renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

