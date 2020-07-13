74 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in San Jose, CA

AL
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
81 Units Available
Blackford
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,750
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,012
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
40 Units Available
Loma Linda
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,745
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
14 Units Available
Calabazas North
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,824
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,221
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Battaglia
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
831 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the highway. A quiet place to live. Modern kitchens with spacious floor plans and ample storage. Park-like setting. Each home features a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
4 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Fourth St Apts
542 South 4th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
676 sqft
Fourth Street Apartments offers inviting and comfortable 1 bedroom apartments in downtown San Jose. The two-story building is just minutes from the 280, 101, and 87 freeways and all the employment and cultural opportunities of Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
Buena Vista
415 S. Buena Vista, #1, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
560 sqft
Buena Vista Apartments is centrally located in San Jose, within minutes of shopping and schools as well as San Jose Community College, O'Connor Hospital, and San Jose International Airport.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
26 Units Available
The Woods
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,945
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,215
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1123 sqft
The Woods offers you a choice of six villages and a total of 51 luxurious floor plans within a park-like setting of mature trees, formal landscaped gardens, greenbelts and tranquil ponds maintained to award-winning standards.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Edenvale
Monterey Manor
5330 Monterey Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Monterey Manor in southern San Jose offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious layouts, air conditioning, renovated kitchens, hall closets, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and upgraded features.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,165
1025 sqft
470 Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose, with easy access to the 280, 101, and 680 freeways.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
1 Unit Available
West Campbell
Hamilton Manor Apartments
3915 Hamilton Ave #16, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hamilton Manor is a pleasant apartment community near San Tomas Expressway, on the border between San Jose and Campbell. It offers 1 and 2 bedroom units with an emphasis on comfort, value, and convenience, at reasonable rates.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Del Marietta-Southwest
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,812
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,143
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
Muir
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,965
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
950 sqft
Welcome to Cherrywood, a unique community of San Jose apartment homes in a park-like landscaped setting. Make yourself at home within a tranquil enclave of comfortable homes, with a choice of floor plans to match your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Jose Figueres-Rancho Verde
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,885
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This resort-like community offers spacious layouts with an on-site fitness center, business center, lighted tennis courts and a pool. Each home includes modern furnishings, large kitchens and ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
Marlboro Manor Apartments
2065 Marlboro Court, #8, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
450 sqft
Marlboro Manor offers a comfortable and convenient apartment community in a peaceful San Jose setting. The two-story building is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac with trees, foliage, and blossoming flowers surrounding the central courtyard.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
435 South 6th Street
435 South 6th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious upstairs studio with breakfast bar kitchen in a gated community with onsite dedicated parking. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
255 N 5th St 1
255 N 5th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
Rare 1bdrm, landmrk, ++locatn, parkg, gardens,WIFI - Property Id: 314564 This is a one bedroom Victorian apartment in an 1876 San Jose Landmark Building.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
368 North 4th Street APT 5
368 North 4th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
320 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage
3133 Teddington Drive 1
3133 Teddington Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
400sf Studio room w/kitchenette, private bath, AC - Property Id: 68297 Features/Amenities: - Safe, quiet, clean neighborhood in Evergreen Valley - Secure/lighted private entrance - Fully furnished with modern/exceptional style, standard with bed,

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Quimby
2702 Darknell Way
2702 Darknell Way, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
130 sqft
Humongous Bedroom + Private Bath for Share - Property Id: 217916 Enormous 315s/f SINGLE room for rent in a spacious 4 bedrooms house. Newly remodeled, clean, spacious, tranquil home with central heating & A/C & pool privilege.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
180 South 15th Street
180 South 15th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
500 sqft
180 South 15th Street, Unit #3 San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 500 square foot ground floor Apartment located in a very quiet neighborhood in Downtown San Jose.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Magliocco-Huff
3014 Huff Avenue 6
3014 Huff Avenue, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
625 sqft
3014 Huff Avenue - Property Id: 314392 REMODELED 1 bd/1 bath apartment available NOW! Close to Santana Row and transportation. Exceptionally maintained property, managed by owner. Apartment has a new kitchen, windows and bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7
1445 Kerley Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment close to Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport. -Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent! 1445 Kerley Dr.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
96 South 10th Street
96 South 10th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
MOVE IN SPECIAL $1,200 off for twelve months lease term!! Spacious 1 bedroom apartment. Close to downtown, 20 steps to SJSU.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Commodore
1934 Wave Place
1934 Wave Place, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
*** ROOM 4 RENT - SAN JOSE FOOTHILLS - nice room with hwd floors - ****** This is a ROOM 4 RENT only. Not the whole house ****** San Jose - East Foothills Details: ROOM for rent in a nice spacious home with a private yard.
Rent Report
San Jose

July 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Jose rents decline sharply over the past month

San Jose rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Jose stand at $2,105 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,638 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Jose's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in San Jose over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,064.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Jose

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Jose, a few similar cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Jose is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • San Jose's median two-bedroom rent of $2,638 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Jose fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Boston (-1.6%), and Denver (-1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Jose than most similar cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,133, where San Jose is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
