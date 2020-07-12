/
/
/
downtown san jose
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:54 PM
276 Apartments for rent in Downtown San Jose, San Jose, CA
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
26 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,170
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1096 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
27 Units Available
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,043
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,433
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1163 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
43 Units Available
Centerra Apartments
77 N Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,212
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,778
1467 sqft
Stylish community with rooftop lounge and outdoor kitchen as well as a private event hall for residents to use. Ground floor shopping for convenience. Apartments feature full size w/d, walk-in closets and open-concept living areas.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
53 Units Available
The James
98 N 1st St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,280
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,635
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,396
1180 sqft
BRAND NEW studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are set in a coveted downtown San Jose location. The James serves as a beacon continually welcoming you home from wherever your day takes you.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1150 sqft
This community is only minutes from the San Jose Market Center and Guadalupe River Park. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include garage parking, hot tub, pool and gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Aura
183 Balbach Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1459 sqft
Located in downtown San Jose, Aura will offer luxury for lease residences walking distance to great dining, transit, adjacent to freeways, parks, museums and theaters including San Pedro Square Market, San Jose Museum of Art, Children's Discovery
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
4 Units Available
Fourth St Apts
542 South 4th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
676 sqft
Fourth Street Apartments offers inviting and comfortable 1 bedroom apartments in downtown San Jose. The two-story building is just minutes from the 280, 101, and 87 freeways and all the employment and cultural opportunities of Silicon Valley.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
9 Units Available
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,306
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,832
1421 sqft
Exquisite homes with a fireplace, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Enjoy the gym, pool or hot tub during free time. Near the light rail station. Close to St. James Park and San Jose Museum of Art.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,165
1025 sqft
470 Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose, with easy access to the 280, 101, and 680 freeways.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Sparq
5 East Reed Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,331
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,451
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,207
1017 sqft
Artistic living in downtown San Jose's SoFA District, Sparq is an architectural work of art that caters to those who enjoy having comfortable cafes, restaurants, arts, and entertainment in their backyard.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
435 South 6th Street
435 South 6th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious upstairs studio with breakfast bar kitchen in a gated community with onsite dedicated parking. Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
423 N 2nd Street Unit #337
423 North 2nd Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in the dynamic Downtown neighborhood in San Jose.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
255 N 5th St 1
255 N 5th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
Rare 1bdrm, landmrk, ++locatn, parkg, gardens,WIFI - Property Id: 314564 This is a one bedroom Victorian apartment in an 1876 San Jose Landmark Building.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
481 N 6th St Apt 4
481 North 6th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sharp downtown 2br/1ba apartment near shopping, dining, and parks! Parking Included! Nice kitchen with vinyl floors, counters, stainless steel sink, and refrigerator. Bedroom with big closet. Bathroom with vinyl floors, vanity, and tub/shower.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
229 North 7th Street
229 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
DOWNTOWN San Jose - Charismatic Tiny House with fenced yard and a loft.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA 95112
452 N 8th St, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
175 W. St. James St., #508
175 West Saint James Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1250 sqft
Fantastic 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo for Rent at City Heights - This 1,103 square foot condo features an open floor plan with two bedrooms and two full baths.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
368 North 4th Street APT 5
368 North 4th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
320 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
240 E Hedding St
240 East Hedding Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
922 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Near Japantown - Contact us today to reserve your spot to see this beautiful and charming 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home in the desirable Japantown neighborhood of San Jose! Home features a remodeled
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 N Almaden Blvd #125
38 North Almaden Boulevard, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,399
1318 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THE AXIS, 38 N Almaden Blvd.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
350 East Mission Street
350 East Mission Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1483 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 office/den, 1.5 baths, 1500 sqft. Unfurnished.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:33pm
1 Unit Available
180 South 15th Street
180 South 15th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
500 sqft
180 South 15th Street, Unit #3 San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 500 square foot ground floor Apartment located in a very quiet neighborhood in Downtown San Jose.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26 W Reed St.
26 West Reed Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
972 sqft
$2895 - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house strategically located in Downtown San Jose - Cal West Property Management is pleased to offer for rent this quaint, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located near Downtown San Jose.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CACampbell, CAMilpitas, CAEast Foothills, CALos Gatos, CASaratoga, CACupertino, CA