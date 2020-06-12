Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM

133 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in San Jose, CA

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
18 Units Available
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
1172 sqft
Just off E Tasman Drive and close to West Mobile Home Park. Stylish apartments in new building. Homes feature private laundry facilities, patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
River Oaks
72 Units Available
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1123 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Downtown San Jose
8 Units Available
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
1113 sqft
Exquisite homes with a fireplace, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Enjoy the gym, pool or hot tub during free time. Near the light rail station. Close to St. James Park and San Jose Museum of Art.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Toyon
4 Units Available
Fairway Glen
448 Toyon Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,683
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, brand-name appliances, spacious closets and large private patios. Community has a BBQ area, sparkling pool and renovated fitness center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown San Jose
32 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown San Jose
14 Units Available
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Blossom Valley
15 Units Available
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1064 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Centrally located apartment complex features gated entrance, carport parking and easy access to the Ohlone/Chynoweth light rail station. Rooms include air conditioning, granite counters and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
Blossom Valley
10 Units Available
Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1027 sqft
The great outdoors is just outside your window at Almaden Lake Village. Apartments feature modern floor-plans and high-end fixtures, as well as on-site amenities that include pool, spa, fitness, business center, package pick-up, and parking.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
17 Units Available
The Lex
5560 Lexington Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1030 sqft
This luxury community features communal hangout spaces, park-like landscaping, and easy access to the city's best amenities. Units are sophisticated with luxurious details. Located across the street from the Caltrain Stop.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
46 Units Available
Ascent
5805 Charlotte Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,916
1185 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Hwy 85. Community features clubhouse, dog park, fire pit, and pool. Units include ceiling fan, laundry, walk in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Blackford
103 Units Available
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
30 Units Available
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1027 sqft
Resort-like amenities in a low-rise community. Luxury features including updated fitness center, island gas barbeques and coffee bar. In-suite amenities include a gourmet kitchen, spacious storage options and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
Countrybrook Lagoon
32 Units Available
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Shasta Hanchette Park
23 Units Available
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,346
1109 sqft
Beautiful townhomes in the heart of San Jose. Updated amenities include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site amenities offer residents a pool, hot tub and full gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
20 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,103
1450 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Garden Alameda
21 Units Available
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
962 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Anderson East
12 Units Available
ViO
5700 Village Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1071 sqft
A modern community near Village Oaks Shopping Center. A green, eco-friendly community. On-site rooftop deck, incredible mountain views, and spacious interiors. Luxury interiors with modern cabinetry, plank flooring, and accent walls.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Renaissance
23 Units Available
Domain Apartments
1 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,031
1089 sqft
Within walking distance to Champion Station. Also close to SR-237. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with dishwashers and microwaves. On-site bocce ball court, heated pool, and rooftop deck. Guaranteed 48-hour completion of routine service requests.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
$
27 Units Available
Latitude 37
1255 & 1277 Babb Court, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1263 sqft
More residences available at Latitude 37 Phase 2, with a variety of floor plans to suit your lifestyle! Latitude 37 is a newer, low-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located in Willow Glen, within San Jose.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
The Woods
19 Units Available
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1123 sqft
The Woods offers you a choice of six villages and a total of 51 luxurious floor plans within a park-like setting of mature trees, formal landscaped gardens, greenbelts and tranquil ponds maintained to award-winning standards.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Willow Glen
19 Units Available
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
916 sqft
Excellent location, minutes from downtown Campbell. Residents enjoy on-site laundry, parking, and gym. Units include walk in closets, air conditioning, patio or balcony, and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown San Jose
13 Units Available
Aura
183 Balbach Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1119 sqft
Located in downtown San Jose, Aura will offer luxury for lease residences walking distance to great dining, transit, adjacent to freeways, parks, museums and theaters including San Pedro Square Market, San Jose Museum of Art, Children's Discovery
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Parkview
22 Units Available
Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,986
979 sqft
Set in Silicon Valley, Terra House Apartments is your ticket to modern living. We are currently in the process of changing our name from Avana Skyway to Terra House.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,703
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.

June 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Jose rents decline sharply over the past month

San Jose rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Jose stand at $2,124 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,662 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Jose's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of San Jose throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,130.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.0%).

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Jose

    Rent growth in San Jose has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, San Jose is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • San Jose's median two-bedroom rent of $2,662 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in San Jose.
    • While rents in San Jose remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Jose than most other large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where San Jose is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

