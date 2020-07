Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel extra storage hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access tennis court yoga conference room coffee bar concierge game room guest suite media room

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Discover 121 Tasman, a new kind of apartment living in San Jose, where the focus is a community, connectivity, luxury and convenience. A community where thoughtful amenities meet the personal service of a boutique spa; where luxurious finishes meet innovative features. Open 7 days a week, call one of our Leasing Professionals to find out how to make 121 Tasman your new home today!