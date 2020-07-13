AL
27 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in San Jose, CA





Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
81 Units Available
Blackford
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,750
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,012
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.




Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
40 Units Available
Loma Linda
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,745
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.




Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
Marlboro Manor Apartments
2065 Marlboro Court, #8, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
450 sqft
Marlboro Manor offers a comfortable and convenient apartment community in a peaceful San Jose setting. The two-story building is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac with trees, foliage, and blossoming flowers surrounding the central courtyard.



Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
435 South 6th Street
435 South 6th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,695
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious upstairs studio with breakfast bar kitchen in a gated community with onsite dedicated parking. Application: https://www.hemlane.



Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
255 N 5th St 1
255 N 5th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
Rare 1bdrm, landmrk, ++locatn, parkg, gardens,WIFI - Property Id: 314564 This is a one bedroom Victorian apartment in an 1876 San Jose Landmark Building.



Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage
3133 Teddington Drive 1
3133 Teddington Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
400sf Studio room w/kitchenette, private bath, AC - Property Id: 68297 Features/Amenities: - Safe, quiet, clean neighborhood in Evergreen Valley - Secure/lighted private entrance - Fully furnished with modern/exceptional style, standard with bed,



Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Quimby
2702 Darknell Way
2702 Darknell Way, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
130 sqft
Humongous Bedroom + Private Bath for Share - Property Id: 217916 Enormous 315s/f SINGLE room for rent in a spacious 4 bedrooms house. Newly remodeled, clean, spacious, tranquil home with central heating & A/C & pool privilege.



Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
180 South 15th Street
180 South 15th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
500 sqft
180 South 15th Street, Unit #3 San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 500 square foot ground floor Apartment located in a very quiet neighborhood in Downtown San Jose.



Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Commodore
1934 Wave Place
1934 Wave Place, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
*** ROOM 4 RENT - SAN JOSE FOOTHILLS - nice room with hwd floors - ****** This is a ROOM 4 RENT only. Not the whole house ****** San Jose - East Foothills Details: ROOM for rent in a nice spacious home with a private yard.



Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
457 S 10th St Apt 6
457 South 10th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
650 sqft
Spacious One Bedroom/One Bath Downtown Apartment within walking distance to SJSU.



Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
498 S. 7th Street - 1B
498 S 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
315 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 SHOWING ONE DAY ONLY: SATURDAY JULY 11 10:30 - 11:30 PM BY APPT ONLY!!! EMAIL INFO@FOXTENANT.COM TO RESERVE DUE TO COVID-19 MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PROTOCOL WILL BE FOLLOWED.



Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
35 N. 11th Street
35 North 11th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,695
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
35 N. 11th Street, Unit #3 San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this 375 square foot studio unit situated in downtown Victorian house. This studio has a full kitchen, small bath, and a moderately sized living area. Located in Downtown San Jose.



Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Checkers
18 Castlecrest Dr.
18 Castlecrest Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
456 sqft
Bright 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Alum Rock area of San Jose - Bright 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in San Jose with living/dining combo. Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric range w/single oven, microwave and garbage disposal.



Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
344 North Third Street
344 North 3rd Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,595
250 sqft
344 North Third Street San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this Studio apartment this approximately 250 square feet located in Downtown San Jose in a charming old Victorian house that has been converted to an apartment building.



Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
520 S 3rd Street
520 South 3rd Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Rare,++location,parkg, gardens, porchs, fountain, - Property Id: 315405 Bedroom and loft: 1 of 3 bedrooms in a restored house with full use of the common areas, front porch, fountains, gardens,outdoor furniture, grill, shutters and wood blinds for



Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Parkview
4118 Rosenbaum Ave
4118 Rosenbaum Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,800
300 sqft
Video tour - https://youtu.be/of6ZAGoU0D4 Application - https://www.avail.co/l/60008796 Studio is an in-law unit of the house with the side gate entrance. Located near Parkview elementary school. Recently remodeled and painted.



Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
East Virginia
741 South 3rd Street
741 South 3rd Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,545
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Studio/1 BA close to downtown San Jose, SJSU, and 280/87.
Results within 1 mile of San Jose




Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Central Campbell
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA
Studio
$1,795
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
855 sqft
These studio and 1-2 bedroom furnished apartments feature air conditioning and fans as well as in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with carport, pool and bbq/grill. Near San Tomas Expressway, shopping and a movie theater.



Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Burbank
50 Cleveland Avenue
50 Cleveland Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
450 sqft
50 Cleveland Avenue, Unit #4 San Jose, CA 95128 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 450 square foot Apartment located in the Burbank district of San Jose near Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row.
Results within 5 miles of San Jose




Last updated July 13 at 05:30am
$
4 Units Available
San Antonio
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at El Portal in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!




Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
West Murphy
Sands Studio
874 Borregas Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,675
352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sands Studio in Sunnyvale. View photos, descriptions and more!




Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Ortega
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,725
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
824 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.



Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
West Murphy
974 La Mesa Terrace # B
974 La Mesa Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$950
2082 sqft
Looking for a single tenant to share this quiet townhouse near Sunnyvale and Mountain View Caltrain station in Sunnyvale - A must see, cozy, quiet townhouse located in the center of Sunnyvale near Sunnyvale and Mountain View Caltrain station.
Results within 10 miles of San Jose




Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Rent Report
San Jose

July 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Jose rents decline sharply over the past month

San Jose rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Jose stand at $2,105 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,638 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Jose's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in San Jose over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,064.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Jose

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Jose, a few similar cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Jose is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • San Jose's median two-bedroom rent of $2,638 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Jose fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Boston (-1.6%), and Denver (-1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Jose than most similar cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,133, where San Jose is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

