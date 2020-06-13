Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

160 Apartments for rent in San Jose, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jose Figueres-Rancho Verde
7 Units Available
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,015
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This resort-like community offers spacious layouts with an on-site fitness center, business center, lighted tennis courts and a pool. Each home includes modern furnishings, large kitchens and ample natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown San Jose
40 Units Available
Centerra Apartments
77 N Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,576
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,936
1467 sqft
Stylish community with rooftop lounge and outdoor kitchen as well as a private event hall for residents to use. Ground floor shopping for convenience. Apartments feature full size w/d, walk-in closets and open-concept living areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,345
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to top employers such as Cisco and Apple. A pet-friendly community near Pine Hollow and Creekland neighborhoods. Open floor plans with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Available furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,323
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,698
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,051
1126 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Renaissance
26 Units Available
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,068
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,171
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1042 sqft
This modern, welcoming community offers outstanding amenities including fireplaces with a marble hearth, washers and dryers in homes, and high ceilings. On-site pools and spas, media room, and jogging trail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Del Marietta-Southwest
11 Units Available
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,905
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,053
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Sofi Riverview Park
251 Brandon St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,618
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Downtown San Jose
2 Units Available
Fourth St Apts
542 South 4th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
676 sqft
Fourth Street Apartments offers inviting and comfortable 1 bedroom apartments in downtown San Jose. The two-story building is just minutes from the 280, 101, and 87 freeways and all the employment and cultural opportunities of Silicon Valley.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Dry Creek
10 Units Available
Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,305
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
990 sqft
The pet-friendly community offers a resort-like pool, fitness center, and barbecue grills. One- and two-bedroom apartment interiors have spacious closets, patios or decks, and well-equipped kitchens. In quaint, small-town Campbell south of San Jose.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Banana Grove
4 Units Available
Verde
5322 Wong Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,191
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
868 sqft
Located in a residential area near three local schools and Martial Cottle Farm Park. Pet-friendly apartments have extra storage, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, playground, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Muir
12 Units Available
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,965
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
950 sqft
Welcome to Cherrywood, a unique community of San Jose apartment homes in a park-like landscaped setting. Make yourself at home within a tranquil enclave of comfortable homes, with a choice of floor plans to match your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parkview
22 Units Available
Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,209
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,986
979 sqft
Set in Silicon Valley, Terra House Apartments is your ticket to modern living. We are currently in the process of changing our name from Avana Skyway to Terra House.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,200
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1063 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northlake
12 Units Available
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1174 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this development includes amenities like an on-site fitness center, business center and onsite recycling. Each unit offers high-speed internet, a gas fireplace, and custom cabinetry and countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,300
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Battaglia
7 Units Available
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
831 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the highway. A quiet place to live. Modern kitchens with spacious floor plans and ample storage. Park-like setting. Each home features a private balcony or patio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Anderson East
12 Units Available
ViO
5700 Village Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,320
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,520
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1071 sqft
A modern community near Village Oaks Shopping Center. A green, eco-friendly community. On-site rooftop deck, incredible mountain views, and spacious interiors. Luxury interiors with modern cabinetry, plank flooring, and accent walls.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sunol-Midtown
30 Units Available
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,562
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1206 sqft
Brand-new homes with open layouts and custom finishes. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. On-site bike storage. Close to the San Jose Museum of Art and near numerous DASH bus stops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,365
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1172 sqft
Just off E Tasman Drive and close to West Mobile Home Park. Stylish apartments in new building. Homes feature private laundry facilities, patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Everydale-Neimen
16 Units Available
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
940 sqft
Luxury apartments with vaulted ceilings and window coverings. Relax in the lush courtyard or swim in the pool during free time. Near shops and restaurants on Aborn Road. Easy access to Highway 101.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
Ascent
5805 Charlotte Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,291
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,916
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1471 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Hwy 85. Community features clubhouse, dog park, fire pit, and pool. Units include ceiling fan, laundry, walk in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1453 sqft
Elements Apartments are chic, luxury accommodations within walking distance of the boutiques in Willow Glen. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
Calabazas North
14 Units Available
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,208
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in San Jose, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for San Jose renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

