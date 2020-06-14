164 Apartments for rent in San Jose, CA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
14 Units Available
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,236
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1115 sqft
Located in San Jose's Renaissance neighborhood, near Cisco, Samsung and other tech companies. One- and two-bedroom apartments with built-in tech docks and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a dog park, pool and guest suite.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
Downtown San Jose
9 Units Available
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,165
1025 sqft
470 Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose, with easy access to the 280, 101, and 680 freeways.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Erikson
23 Units Available
One Pearl Place
5230 Terner Way, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,498
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1088 sqft
Welcome to a world of refinement. One Pearl Place offers personalized service and unsurpassed attention to detail. Here, California living is showcased by linking the harmony of nature in a relaxing setting of Northern European design.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Parkview
26 Units Available
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,979
1098 sqft
Located in the Downtown San Jose area, this community offers residents three pools, two hot tubs and a modern fitness center. In-unit amenities include full kitchens with updated appliances and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,205
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1063 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown San Jose close to freeway 87 and 280 and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has gym, business center, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,300
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,470
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
44 Units Available
Ascent
5805 Charlotte Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,291
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,916
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1471 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Hwy 85. Community features clubhouse, dog park, fire pit, and pool. Units include ceiling fan, laundry, walk in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,323
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,698
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,051
1126 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1453 sqft
Elements Apartments are chic, luxury accommodations within walking distance of the boutiques in Willow Glen. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
30 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,520
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,899
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown San Jose
25 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,112
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1150 sqft
This community is only minutes from the San Jose Market Center and Guadalupe River Park. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include garage parking, hot tub, pool and gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sunol-Midtown
29 Units Available
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,300
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,562
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1206 sqft
Brand-new homes with open layouts and custom finishes. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. On-site bike storage. Close to the San Jose Museum of Art and near numerous DASH bus stops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,365
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1172 sqft
Just off E Tasman Drive and close to West Mobile Home Park. Stylish apartments in new building. Homes feature private laundry facilities, patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
River Oaks
77 Units Available
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,193
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,307
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1123 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown San Jose
9 Units Available
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,274
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with a fireplace, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Enjoy the gym, pool or hot tub during free time. Near the light rail station. Close to St. James Park and San Jose Museum of Art.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown San Jose
34 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,290
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,065
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,479
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown San Jose
41 Units Available
Centerra Apartments
77 N Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,576
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,936
1467 sqft
Stylish community with rooftop lounge and outdoor kitchen as well as a private event hall for residents to use. Ground floor shopping for convenience. Apartments feature full size w/d, walk-in closets and open-concept living areas.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown San Jose
20 Units Available
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,233
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,481
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,908
1163 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Renaissance
27 Units Available
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,065
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,171
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1042 sqft
This modern, welcoming community offers outstanding amenities including fireplaces with a marble hearth, washers and dryers in homes, and high ceilings. On-site pools and spas, media room, and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown San Jose
15 Units Available
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
City Guide for San Jose, CA

Do you know the way to San Jose? I've been away so long. I may go wrong and lose my way. Do you know the way to San Jose? I'm going back to find some peace of mind in San Jose." (Burt Bacharach - Do You Know The Way").

It doesn’t take a Google search to find a crazy-cool city to call home in this state. Just pick a place that begins with San (you won’t be disappointed by any of ‘em), pack your bags (must-haves include sunscreen and a Diccionario Inglés-Español), and come on down. Arguably the sultriest San of all, the so-called “capital of Silicon Valley” is primo living for Left Coast leasers aiming to join one of Cali’s most diverse and eclectic mega-communities. Sound like your cup ‘o’ tea? Then stick with us. We’ll have you ballin’ in the south Bay in two shakes of a high-tech stick.

Having trouble with Craigslist San Jose? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Jose, CA

San Jose apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

