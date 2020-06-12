Apartment List
/
CA
/
san jose
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:48 PM

122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Jose, CA

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
46 Units Available
Ascent
5805 Charlotte Dr, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1471 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Hwy 85. Community features clubhouse, dog park, fire pit, and pool. Units include ceiling fan, laundry, walk in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
McKay-Ringwood
27 Units Available
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,801
1453 sqft
Fabulous location with landscaped courtyards. Modern interiors and floor plans. On-site grill area, pool, and hot tub. Pets welcomed. 24-hour maintenance. Private patios and balconies provided.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
7 Units Available
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,515
1180 sqft
Park-like setting about 15 minutes from downtown San Jose. Just off Highway 101 and 85. On-site pool, playground and hot tub. Garage space and carports available. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and added storage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 08:48pm
31 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,872
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Shasta Hanchette Park
26 Units Available
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,877
1354 sqft
Beautiful townhomes in the heart of San Jose. Updated amenities include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site amenities offer residents a pool, hot tub and full gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
19 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1297 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Renaissance
23 Units Available
Domain Apartments
1 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1433 sqft
Within walking distance to Champion Station. Also close to SR-237. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with dishwashers and microwaves. On-site bocce ball court, heated pool, and rooftop deck. Guaranteed 48-hour completion of routine service requests.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Anderson East
12 Units Available
ViO
5700 Village Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1264 sqft
A modern community near Village Oaks Shopping Center. A green, eco-friendly community. On-site rooftop deck, incredible mountain views, and spacious interiors. Luxury interiors with modern cabinetry, plank flooring, and accent walls.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Downtown San Jose
9 Units Available
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,165
1025 sqft
470 Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose, with easy access to the 280, 101, and 680 freeways.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Blossom Valley
16 Units Available
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,529
1289 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Centrally located apartment complex features gated entrance, carport parking and easy access to the Ohlone/Chynoweth light rail station. Rooms include air conditioning, granite counters and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Parkview
27 Units Available
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,979
1098 sqft
Located in the Downtown San Jose area, this community offers residents three pools, two hot tubs and a modern fitness center. In-unit amenities include full kitchens with updated appliances and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1453 sqft
Elements Apartments are chic, luxury accommodations within walking distance of the boutiques in Willow Glen. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
$
27 Units Available
Latitude 37
1255 & 1277 Babb Court, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,880
1579 sqft
More residences available at Latitude 37 Phase 2, with a variety of floor plans to suit your lifestyle! Latitude 37 is a newer, low-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located in Willow Glen, within San Jose.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown San Jose
15 Units Available
Aura
183 Balbach Street, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1485 sqft
Located in downtown San Jose, Aura will offer luxury for lease residences walking distance to great dining, transit, adjacent to freeways, parks, museums and theaters including San Pedro Square Market, San Jose Museum of Art, Children's Discovery
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Garden Alameda
21 Units Available
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,780
1633 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Downtown San Jose
9 Units Available
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,752
1421 sqft
Exquisite homes with a fireplace, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Enjoy the gym, pool or hot tub during free time. Near the light rail station. Close to St. James Park and San Jose Museum of Art.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Commodore
117 Units Available
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,585
1402 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Blossom Valley
8 Units Available
Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,489
1265 sqft
The great outdoors is just outside your window at Almaden Lake Village. Apartments feature modern floor-plans and high-end fixtures, as well as on-site amenities that include pool, spa, fitness, business center, package pick-up, and parking.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown San Jose
40 Units Available
Centerra Apartments
77 N Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,936
1467 sqft
Stylish community with rooftop lounge and outdoor kitchen as well as a private event hall for residents to use. Ground floor shopping for convenience. Apartments feature full size w/d, walk-in closets and open-concept living areas.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
Muir
12 Units Available
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,235
1030 sqft
Welcome to Cherrywood, a unique community of San Jose apartment homes in a park-like landscaped setting. Make yourself at home within a tranquil enclave of comfortable homes, with a choice of floor plans to match your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Mayfair North
4 Units Available
Aviara
2388 Madden Ave, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1117 sqft
Located close to 101 freeway, with elaborate landscaping and BBQ area. Apartments with French windows, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances and private balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
The Woods
19 Units Available
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,485
1397 sqft
The Woods offers you a choice of six villages and a total of 51 luxurious floor plans within a park-like setting of mature trees, formal landscaped gardens, greenbelts and tranquil ponds maintained to award-winning standards.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132
1906 Queen Mary Court, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1176 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edff74f48de136c05efc33d 3 Bed 2 Bath townhouse in Berryessa foothills in San Jose, bordering Milpitas.

June 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Jose rents decline sharply over the past month

San Jose rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Jose stand at $2,124 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,662 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Jose's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of San Jose throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,130.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.0%).

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Jose

    Rent growth in San Jose has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, San Jose is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • San Jose's median two-bedroom rent of $2,662 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in San Jose.
    • While rents in San Jose remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Jose than most other large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where San Jose is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Jose 3 BedroomsSan Jose Accessible ApartmentsSan Jose Apartments under $1,800San Jose Apartments under $2,000
    San Jose Apartments with BalconySan Jose Apartments with GarageSan Jose Apartments with GymSan Jose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Jose Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Apartments with Pool
    San Jose Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Jose Cheap PlacesSan Jose Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Jose Furnished ApartmentsSan Jose Luxury PlacesSan Jose Pet Friendly PlacesSan Jose Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
    Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
    San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
    ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
    River OaksSummerside

    Apartments Near Colleges

    San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
    California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
    California State University-East Bay