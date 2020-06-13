Apartment List
/
CA
/
san jose
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:52 PM

132 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in San Jose, CA

Finding an apartment in San Jose that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
29 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,520
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,899
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Banana Grove
4 Units Available
Verde
5322 Wong Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
868 sqft
Located in a residential area near three local schools and Martial Cottle Farm Park. Pet-friendly apartments have extra storage, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, playground, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
19 Units Available
The Lex
5560 Lexington Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,335
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1030 sqft
This luxury community features communal hangout spaces, park-like landscaping, and easy access to the city's best amenities. Units are sophisticated with luxurious details. Located across the street from the Caltrain Stop.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,200
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1063 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
Garden Alameda
20 Units Available
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,312
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,397
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Blackford
109 Units Available
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,700
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,082
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
Summerside
6 Units Available
Avana San Jose
995 Tully Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,477
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,658
819 sqft
Park-like serenity, fast access to Silicon Valley via Hwy 101. Close to Eastridge Mall, Kelley Park and Lake Cunningham. Lush foliage and grounds with swimming pool. 1-2 bedroom units feature fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
33 Units Available
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1027 sqft
Resort-like amenities in a low-rise community. Luxury features including updated fitness center, island gas barbeques and coffee bar. In-suite amenities include a gourmet kitchen, spacious storage options and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Countrybrook Lagoon
32 Units Available
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Shasta Hanchette Park
28 Units Available
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,668
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,326
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,928
1354 sqft
Beautiful townhomes in the heart of San Jose. Updated amenities include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site amenities offer residents a pool, hot tub and full gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Garden Alameda
23 Units Available
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,739
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1633 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
20 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,244
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,028
1297 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Alma-Almaden
8 Units Available
Alterra Apartment Homes
1640 La Rossa Cir, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
825 sqft
Situated at the center of Silicon Valley, these spacious apartments come fully furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community with 24-maintenance, Internet access and gym. Close to VTA Tamien Station.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Renaissance
23 Units Available
Domain Apartments
1 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,658
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,014
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1433 sqft
Within walking distance to Champion Station. Also close to SR-237. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with dishwashers and microwaves. On-site bocce ball court, heated pool, and rooftop deck. Guaranteed 48-hour completion of routine service requests.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
Lynhaven
32 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1159 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING! Welcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
$
77 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
McKay-Ringwood
27 Units Available
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,791
1453 sqft
Fabulous location with landscaped courtyards. Modern interiors and floor plans. On-site grill area, pool, and hot tub. Pets welcomed. 24-hour maintenance. Private patios and balconies provided.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
17 Units Available
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,161
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1115 sqft
Located in San Jose's Renaissance neighborhood, near Cisco, Samsung and other tech companies. One- and two-bedroom apartments with built-in tech docks and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a dog park, pool and guest suite.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
415 S. Buena Vista, #1, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
560 sqft
Buena Vista Apartments is centrally located in San Jose, within minutes of shopping and schools as well as San Jose Community College, O'Connor Hospital, and San Jose International Airport.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
Edenvale
3 Units Available
Monterey Manor
5330 Monterey Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Monterey Manor in southern San Jose offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious layouts, air conditioning, renovated kitchens, hall closets, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and upgraded features.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Manor Apartments
3915 Hamilton Ave #16, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hamilton Manor is a pleasant apartment community near San Tomas Expressway, on the border between San Jose and Campbell. It offers 1 and 2 bedroom units with an emphasis on comfort, value, and convenience, at reasonable rates.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Castlemont
24 Units Available
Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
995 sqft
Conveniently located close to Starbucks, Rite Aid and a Light Rail Station. Units include granite counters, microwave, patio or balcony. Community features gym, hot tub, and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown San Jose
15 Units Available
Aura
183 Balbach Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1485 sqft
Located in downtown San Jose, Aura will offer luxury for lease residences walking distance to great dining, transit, adjacent to freeways, parks, museums and theaters including San Pedro Square Market, San Jose Museum of Art, Children's Discovery
City Guide for San Jose, CA

Do you know the way to San Jose? I've been away so long. I may go wrong and lose my way. Do you know the way to San Jose? I'm going back to find some peace of mind in San Jose." (Burt Bacharach - Do You Know The Way").

It doesn’t take a Google search to find a crazy-cool city to call home in this state. Just pick a place that begins with San (you won’t be disappointed by any of ‘em), pack your bags (must-haves include sunscreen and a Diccionario Inglés-Español), and come on down. Arguably the sultriest San of all, the so-called “capital of Silicon Valley” is primo living for Left Coast leasers aiming to join one of Cali’s most diverse and eclectic mega-communities. Sound like your cup ‘o’ tea? Then stick with us. We’ll have you ballin’ in the south Bay in two shakes of a high-tech stick.

Having trouble with Craigslist San Jose? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in San Jose, CA

Finding an apartment in San Jose that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Jose 3 BedroomsSan Jose Accessible ApartmentsSan Jose Apartments under $1,800San Jose Apartments under $2,000
San Jose Apartments with BalconySan Jose Apartments with GarageSan Jose Apartments with GymSan Jose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Jose Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Apartments with Pool
San Jose Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Jose Cheap PlacesSan Jose Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Jose Furnished ApartmentsSan Jose Luxury PlacesSan Jose Pet Friendly PlacesSan Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay