Apartment List
/
CA
/
san jose
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM

195 Apartments for rent in San Jose, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
43 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Centerra Apartments
77 N Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,212
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,926
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,778
1467 sqft
Stylish community with rooftop lounge and outdoor kitchen as well as a private event hall for residents to use. Ground floor shopping for convenience. Apartments feature full size w/d, walk-in closets and open-concept living areas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
100 Units Available
River Oaks
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,162
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1123 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,043
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,433
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1163 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1453 sqft
Elements Apartments are chic, luxury accommodations within walking distance of the boutiques in Willow Glen. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
24 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,195
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
23 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,480
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,898
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,325
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1115 sqft
Located in San Jose's Renaissance neighborhood, near Cisco, Samsung and other tech companies. One- and two-bedroom apartments with built-in tech docks and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a dog park, pool and guest suite.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Toyon
Fairway Glen
448 Toyon Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, brand-name appliances, spacious closets and large private patios. Community has a BBQ area, sparkling pool and renovated fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
21 Units Available
Garden Alameda
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,014
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,155
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1172 sqft
Just off E Tasman Drive and close to West Mobile Home Park. Stylish apartments in new building. Homes feature private laundry facilities, patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Aura
183 Balbach Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1459 sqft
Located in downtown San Jose, Aura will offer luxury for lease residences walking distance to great dining, transit, adjacent to freeways, parks, museums and theaters including San Pedro Square Market, San Jose Museum of Art, Children's Discovery
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
2 Units Available
Banana Grove
Verde
5322 Wong Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
868 sqft
Located in a residential area near three local schools and Martial Cottle Farm Park. Pet-friendly apartments have extra storage, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, playground, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
3 Units Available
Summerside
Avana San Jose
995 Tully Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,393
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
819 sqft
Park-like serenity, fast access to Silicon Valley via Hwy 101. Close to Eastridge Mall, Kelley Park and Lake Cunningham. Lush foliage and grounds with swimming pool. 1-2 bedroom units feature fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
19 Units Available
Foxchase-Sanchez
Avana Almaden
1070 Foxchase Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
940 sqft
Expansive closet space, in-home washers and dryers, and warmly designed kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a gym, pool, hot tub and dog park. In the heart of Silicon Valley just off the Almaden Freeway.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
10 Units Available
Dry Creek
Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
990 sqft
The pet-friendly community offers a resort-like pool, fitness center, and barbecue grills. One- and two-bedroom apartment interiors have spacious closets, patios or decks, and well-equipped kitchens. In quaint, small-town Campbell south of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Willow Glen
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, minutes from downtown Campbell. Residents enjoy on-site laundry, parking, and gym. Units include walk in closets, air conditioning, patio or balcony, and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
Farnam
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
935 sqft
Pet-friendly community with light-filled 1-2 bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with dishwashers and stoves, in-unit washer/dryer and huge closets. Amenities include resort-style swimming pool and spa and outdoor BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Anderson East
ViO
5700 Village Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,170
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1071 sqft
A modern community near Village Oaks Shopping Center. A green, eco-friendly community. On-site rooftop deck, incredible mountain views, and spacious interiors. Luxury interiors with modern cabinetry, plank flooring, and accent walls.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
30 Units Available
Garden Alameda
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1633 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1027 sqft
Resort-like amenities in a low-rise community. Luxury features including updated fitness center, island gas barbeques and coffee bar. In-suite amenities include a gourmet kitchen, spacious storage options and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
40 Units Available
Shasta Hanchette Park
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,618
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,652
1354 sqft
Beautiful townhomes in the heart of San Jose. Updated amenities include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site amenities offer residents a pool, hot tub and full gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
37 Units Available
Countrybrook Lagoon
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,026
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.

July 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Jose rents decline sharply over the past month

San Jose rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Jose stand at $2,105 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,638 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Jose's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in San Jose over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,064.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Jose

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Jose, a few similar cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Jose is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • San Jose's median two-bedroom rent of $2,638 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Jose fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Boston (-1.6%), and Denver (-1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Jose than most similar cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,133, where San Jose is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Jose 3 BedroomsSan Jose Accessible ApartmentsSan Jose Apartments under $1,800San Jose Apartments under $2,000San Jose Apartments with Balcony
    San Jose Apartments with GarageSan Jose Apartments with GymSan Jose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Jose Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Apartments with PoolSan Jose Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    San Jose Cheap PlacesSan Jose Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Jose Furnished ApartmentsSan Jose Luxury PlacesSan Jose Pet Friendly PlacesSan Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
    Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
    San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
    ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
    River OaksSummerside

    Apartments Near Colleges

    San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
    California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
    California State University-East Bay