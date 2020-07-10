193 Luxury Apartments for rent in San Jose, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Northlake
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,264
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1174 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this development includes amenities like an on-site fitness center, business center and onsite recycling. Each unit offers high-speed internet, a gas fireplace, and custom cabinetry and countertops.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
$
23 Units Available
Erikson
One Pearl Place
5230 Terner Way, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,452
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1087 sqft
Welcome to a world of refinement. One Pearl Place offers personalized service and unsurpassed attention to detail. Here, California living is showcased by linking the harmony of nature in a relaxing setting of Northern European design.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
19 Units Available
Foxchase-Sanchez
Avana Almaden
1070 Foxchase Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
940 sqft
Expansive closet space, in-home washers and dryers, and warmly designed kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a gym, pool, hot tub and dog park. In the heart of Silicon Valley just off the Almaden Freeway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1453 sqft
Elements Apartments are chic, luxury accommodations within walking distance of the boutiques in Willow Glen. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
22 Units Available
Garden Alameda
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,014
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
12 Units Available
Willow Glen
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, minutes from downtown Campbell. Residents enjoy on-site laundry, parking, and gym. Units include walk in closets, air conditioning, patio or balcony, and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
10 Units Available
Dry Creek
Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
990 sqft
The pet-friendly community offers a resort-like pool, fitness center, and barbecue grills. One- and two-bedroom apartment interiors have spacious closets, patios or decks, and well-equipped kitchens. In quaint, small-town Campbell south of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Farnam
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
935 sqft
Pet-friendly community with light-filled 1-2 bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with dishwashers and stoves, in-unit washer/dryer and huge closets. Amenities include resort-style swimming pool and spa and outdoor BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
21 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1063 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
16 Units Available
Anderson East
ViO
5700 Village Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,170
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1071 sqft
A modern community near Village Oaks Shopping Center. A green, eco-friendly community. On-site rooftop deck, incredible mountain views, and spacious interiors. Luxury interiors with modern cabinetry, plank flooring, and accent walls.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,195
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
84 Units Available
Blackford
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,770
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,012
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
30 Units Available
Garden Alameda
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1633 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1027 sqft
Resort-like amenities in a low-rise community. Luxury features including updated fitness center, island gas barbeques and coffee bar. In-suite amenities include a gourmet kitchen, spacious storage options and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
40 Units Available
Shasta Hanchette Park
Avalon on the Alameda
1300 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,618
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,652
1354 sqft
Beautiful townhomes in the heart of San Jose. Updated amenities include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site amenities offer residents a pool, hot tub and full gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
23 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,260
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,156
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,084
1297 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 12:45pm
27 Units Available
Latitude 37
1255 & 1277 Babb Court, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,520
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,899
1579 sqft
More residences available at Latitude 37 Phase 2, with a variety of floor plans to suit your lifestyle! Latitude 37 is a newer, low-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located in Willow Glen, within San Jose.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
27 Units Available
Parkview
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1098 sqft
Located in the Downtown San Jose area, this community offers residents three pools, two hot tubs and a modern fitness center. In-unit amenities include full kitchens with updated appliances and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
28 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,043
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,433
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1163 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Villa Torino
29 W Julian St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,279
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,832
1421 sqft
Exquisite homes with a fireplace, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Enjoy the gym, pool or hot tub during free time. Near the light rail station. Close to St. James Park and San Jose Museum of Art.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
25 Units Available
The Woods
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,945
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,215
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1123 sqft
The Woods offers you a choice of six villages and a total of 51 luxurious floor plans within a park-like setting of mature trees, formal landscaped gardens, greenbelts and tranquil ponds maintained to award-winning standards.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
16 Units Available
Blossom Valley
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,483
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Centrally located apartment complex features gated entrance, carport parking and easy access to the Ohlone/Chynoweth light rail station. Rooms include air conditioning, granite counters and private patio or balcony.

July 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 San Jose Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Jose Rent Report. San Jose rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Jose rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Jose rents decline sharply over the past month

San Jose rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Jose stand at $2,105 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,638 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Jose's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in San Jose over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,064.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Jose

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Jose, a few similar cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Jose is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • San Jose's median two-bedroom rent of $2,638 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Jose fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Boston (-1.6%), and Denver (-1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Jose than most similar cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,133, where San Jose is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

