Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
125 Apartments for rent in Parkview, San Jose, CA
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
27 Units Available
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1098 sqft
Located in the Downtown San Jose area, this community offers residents three pools, two hot tubs and a modern fitness center. In-unit amenities include full kitchens with updated appliances and private balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
30 Units Available
Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,209
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,524
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,971
979 sqft
Set in Silicon Valley, Terra House Apartments is your ticket to modern living. We are currently in the process of changing our name from Avana Skyway to Terra House.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4118 Rosenbaum Ave
4118 Rosenbaum Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,800
300 sqft
Video tour - https://youtu.be/of6ZAGoU0D4 Application - https://www.avail.co/l/60008796 Studio is an in-law unit of the house with the side gate entrance. Located near Parkview elementary school. Recently remodeled and painted.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4388 Kingspark Drive
4388 Kingspark Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1442 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Available Now!! - Cute and spacious single family smart home with a updated kitchen, 2 full bathrooms, and an elegant backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Parkview
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
25 Units Available
One Pearl Place
5230 Terner Way, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,456
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1087 sqft
Welcome to a world of refinement. One Pearl Place offers personalized service and unsurpassed attention to detail. Here, California living is showcased by linking the harmony of nature in a relaxing setting of Northern European design.
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
2 Units Available
Verde
5322 Wong Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
868 sqft
Located in a residential area near three local schools and Martial Cottle Farm Park. Pet-friendly apartments have extra storage, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, playground, sauna and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
26 Units Available
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,945
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,215
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1123 sqft
The Woods offers you a choice of six villages and a total of 51 luxurious floor plans within a park-like setting of mature trees, formal landscaped gardens, greenbelts and tranquil ponds maintained to award-winning standards.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1
3096 Empoli Street, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1881 sqft
3096 Empoli Ln Unit 1 Available 08/22/20 3BD/3BA - Luxury, 2-story home in Communication Hills - Available 08/22! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE! THIS PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 08/06/2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
407 Don Carlos Ct
407 Don Carlos Court, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1156 sqft
Free Rent Until June 1st! Great Townhome Located in South San Jose! Excellent commute location, with easy access to highways 87, 85, and 101! - Fantastic home located in a South San Jose, with easy access to great restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3092 Manuel St Unit 4
3092 Manuel St, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1995 sqft
Near New Home. Located in a New Development on top of Communications Hill. Features High end finished as well as several Built ins. Located near Shops, Restaurants and Parks. Easy commute to all Bay Area High Tech Companies. Call Today.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5233 Rio Lobo Drive
5233 Rio Lobo Drive, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2053 sqft
5233 Rio Lobo Drive Available 07/26/20 Bright and Spacious Oasis - Stylishly updated spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a pleasant Edenvale neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2
5497 Tradewinds Walkway, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
907 sqft
5497 Tradewinds Walkway #2 - Two-Story 2bed/1bath 903sqft home ready to move in. First level has laminate flooring and is an open floor plan with living room, dining area and kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
72 Rancho Drive Unit C
72 Rancho Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
918 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Parkview
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,483
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,802
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Centrally located apartment complex features gated entrance, carport parking and easy access to the Ohlone/Chynoweth light rail station. Rooms include air conditioning, granite counters and private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
10 Units Available
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,167
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,438
1180 sqft
Park-like setting about 15 minutes from downtown San Jose. Just off Highway 101 and 85. On-site pool, playground and hot tub. Garage space and carports available. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and added storage.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
15 Units Available
Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,798
1265 sqft
The great outdoors is just outside your window at Almaden Lake Village. Apartments feature modern floor-plans and high-end fixtures, as well as on-site amenities that include pool, spa, fitness, business center, package pick-up, and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
30 Units Available
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1027 sqft
Resort-like amenities in a low-rise community. Luxury features including updated fitness center, island gas barbeques and coffee bar. In-suite amenities include a gourmet kitchen, spacious storage options and private balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
18 Units Available
The Lex
5560 Lexington Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,280
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1021 sqft
This luxury community features communal hangout spaces, park-like landscaping, and easy access to the city's best amenities. Units are sophisticated with luxurious details. Located across the street from the Caltrain Stop.
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
7 Units Available
Alterra Apartment Homes
1640 La Rossa Cir, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
825 sqft
Situated at the center of Silicon Valley, these spacious apartments come fully furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community with 24-maintenance, Internet access and gym. Close to VTA Tamien Station.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
21 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,095
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1063 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,043
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,433
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1163 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
5 Units Available
Monterey Manor
5330 Monterey Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Monterey Manor in southern San Jose offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious layouts, air conditioning, renovated kitchens, hall closets, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and upgraded features.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,205
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1453 sqft
Elements Apartments are chic, luxury accommodations within walking distance of the boutiques in Willow Glen. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups.
